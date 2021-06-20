Prince Harry’s Mental Health Takes A Hit Thanks To Meghan Markle

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fighting over something?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fighting

Prince Harry stood up for himself

Ever since the shocking revelations made by Meghan and Prince Harry about racism in the Royal family, the couple has been in the eye of the public. After the unfortunate demise of Prince Philip, the rumours started to float whether the Royal family is holding a grudge against Prince Harry. Now, it looks like all is not well between the two as it is alleged that they both are on the verge of breaking their marriage.

WHY ARE PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE FIGHTING?

If we believe the cover story of the magazine, “Life&Style”, it seems like Meghan and Harry are arguing over something. Well, according to them, every time Meghan and Prince Harry open up to the media, it not only causes drama in the Royal family but also leads to clashes between them. Their source revealed, “Every time Harry talks he just seems to upset and disappoint them even more. All the drama is causing tension between Harry and Meghan“. Now it is stated that the alleged fight between Harry and Meghan doesn’t seem to end anytime soon, and Harry is very upset about hurting his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Not only this but it is also reported that the Queen wants to see Archie one more time and Harry is determined to take him, however, it is Meghan who is coming in between.

Prince Harry is losing his mind after endless fights with Meghan Markle?

WHAT DID PRINCE HARRY TELL MEGHAN MARKLE?

According to the same magazine, it was stated that Harry has always been a devoted husband and has agreed with his wife over many things, but this time, he decided to take a stand for himself. It was reported, “He’s a devoted husband and usually goes along with whatever Meghan Markle says, but for once, he stood up to her. She wasn’t having any of it. Meghan totally flipped out at him”. It was also mentioned that this fight has left them both feeling devastated and could be the final encounter between them.

An insider of the magazine gave out all the little details involved in the fight, “Harry stormed out of the house to get some breathing space and cool off. Meghan tried reaching him – there were loads of missed calls on his cellphone – but he just wouldn’t answer”. It was also added that they both have reached a mutual understanding and decided to go for couples counselling.

HOW TRUE ARE THESE RUMOURS?

Well, according to “Gossip Cop”, the story about Prince Harry and Meghna Markle fighting was nothing but an art of fiction. “Gossip Cop” rationally counters the claim stated by “Life&Style” Magazine and says that if the rumours were true, why hasn’t any other media house covered the story? Not only this, there is no evidence whatsoever out there that could tell about the alleged argument between Harry and Meghan and it looks like that they have published some really old news.

