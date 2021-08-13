The Royal Feud: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Trying Hard To Keep The Peace!

The Royal feud is no surprise to the fans. But recently, sources claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to keep peace with the family. Keep reading to know more.

Since they live on different continents, rumours of a significant schism between the royal brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry, appear to be dying away. While Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton remain in the United Kingdom, where he lives in a palace with his royal relatives, his younger brother Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, as well as their one-year-old baby Archie Mountbatten Windsor, are in the United States. Harry and Meghan moved to California after deciding to forego royal titles and benefits in order to begin their non-royal life together.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly just trying to “keep the peace” with the royal family and focus on their children after a tumultuous year involving a series of explosive revelations that put the couple at odds with palace sources and both future Kings of England.

“It’s no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals”, a source told US Weekly of the increasingly strained relationship between the former senior royals and their family.

“All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews which, by the way, the pair have no regrets about, they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace.”

THE BROTHERS’ RELATIONSHIP SEEMS MUCH BETTER THAN IT WAS

The royal schism began when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family last year. After Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they discussed their complicated relationship with the royals, the criticisms they faced, and more, things became more complicated between the brothers. Harry has even admitted that his relationships with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, are strained.

According to Vanity Fair, the brothers’ relationship is “much better than it was“. According to the report, they are now in regular contact, and the Sussex family has sent Christmas gifts to Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s families.

“I have no doubt they will be video calling each other over Christmas”, a friend told the magazine.

The source also shared how Prince Harry is feeling now that it’s been almost a year since the shocking decision. “There are certain things he misses, but nothing so much that he regrets moving”, said the friend. “He’s found a kindred spirit in Meghan, they are creating a new life. That’s so very exciting for them both.”

