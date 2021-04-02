Pirates Of The Caribbean Back As A Spin-off With Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is setting sail to arrive in a whole new world, in her own ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ spin-off!

In June last year, Disney announced that the nearly 20-year-old beloved ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise will be returning with Margot Robbie. The actor is well-known for her multiple roles in Hollywood hits such as ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, ‘I, Tonya’.

Her most memorable role however saw her portray the Clown Princess of Crime aka Harley Quinn in ‘The Suicide Squad‘ and ‘Birds of Prey‘! The actor will be reuniting with Christina Hodson (who wrote ‘Birds of Prey’) in a female-led pirates movie. Fans are super excited to see Robbie in her new role but hope the film will be a spin-off and not a reboot.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ to be back as a spin-off with Margot Robbie

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise has already spanned 5 films and over $4 billion at the box-office. A spin-off would give the makers an opportunity to create a different storyline set in the same world. Keep reading to learn more about it!

The movie starring Margot Robbie will have a whole new story

As per online sources, the project is still in early development and isn’t intended to be a spin-off. The long-running franchise solely focused on pirate Jack Sparrow (the irreplaceable Johnny Depp) but this film will be entirely original.

“The Hollywood Reporter” reported that the film will be a “wholly original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker, itself inspired by the long-running attraction at Disneyland“. It will introduce key female characters which will bring much-needed contrast and balance to the film as opposed to its predecessors.

The franchise previously cast mostly male actors in the leading roles so it was about time a female-oriented film was in the works. Details surrounding the plot are still a secret but we can expect the film to exude some major girl power! The new project led by Christina Hodson is separate from the announced reboot of the franchise. The latter will be led by Ted Elliott (who wrote the previous films) and Craig Mazin (of ‘Chernobyl’). The writing-duo will also develop the story for the reboot.

Margot Robbie wants her ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ character to be LGBTQ

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise is going through a major change right now. From a mostly male-led cast to a film that focuses on female pirates, they’ve come far. So, Margot Robbie has taken another step to ensure there is inclusion and representation in every way.

As reported by “Express“, the actor wants her pirate character to be a member of the LGBTQ community. Robbie has been looking for ways to bring transformation to her role and work towards building a modern-day character. A source claimed, “Margot wants her character in PotC film to be LGBT“.

Fans of the franchise would be thrilled to hear of Robbie’s plans to encourage inclusivity! Her involvement with Disney and the ‘PoTC’ franchise is sure to introduce new characters. Since the film will borrow inspiration from the Disneyland rides, maybe we’ll have a chance to see the infamous “Redhead” pirate!

Will Captain Jack Sparrow be in the film?

Unless there’s an official declaration of Johnny Depp’s involvement in the project, we’d say it’s impossible to know. The actor has been busy due to his legal public battles with his former wife Amber Heard. The couple has accused each other of domestic violence in an ongoing court case, which led to the actor’s departure from multiple projects.

There is a 500,000 strong-petition championing his return to the role of the pirate, but it’s Disney’s decision to make. Whether he will join Robbie’s movie in a cameo or a bigger role is unknown for the time being. Since it is a female-led film, bringing in a fan-favourite character might do very little to share that message.

The character has appeared in every one of the 5 films in the franchise, so it is Robbie’s turn to shine. A ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ spin-off will ensure the legacy of the franchise continues to live on, but with new characters. The announced ‘PoTC’ reboot is said to bring back multiple characters from the older films, but Robbie’s will solely focus on her. We’ll be waiting to know more about it!

Do you want Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in Margot Robbie’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ spin-off? Let us know in the comments section.