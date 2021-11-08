Phoebe Waller-Bridge Will Go To Any Extent To Take The Mantle Of Indiana Jones From Harrison Ford

According to a new rumour, Phoebe Waller-Bridge is being considered to lead the Indiana Jones franchise. So, is she going to lead the franchise? Keep reading to find out.

‘Indiana Jones’ has a new rumour for the upcoming fifth instalment of the long-running franchise. This latest rumour claims that a new lead star will replace Harrison Ford in future instalments, which will be no easy feat for the series given that it is named after the titular Indiana Jones.

Highlights —

Is Phoebe Waller-Bridge going to lead ‘Indian Jones 5’?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – A good replacement

Is Phoebe Waller-Bridge going to lead ‘Indian Jones 5’?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was previously announced as one of the cast members joining ‘Indiana Jones 5’, and she is now rumoured to be the lead in the iconic action-adventure franchise. ‘Indiana Jones’ has always been led by the same-named character, and it now appears that ‘Indiana Jones 5’ will be the character’s proper farewell while also laying the groundwork for the series’ future.

IS PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE GOING TO LEAD ‘INDIAN JONES 5’?

The Daily Mail reports that Waller-Bridge has been cast to play a “female version of the fictional professor of archaeology” and will then take over the franchise. Insiders tell the outlet that Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy made the decision because she wants to make major changes to the Indiana Jones franchise. “It would be a huge statement, and a great role for Phoebe”, another source added. Obviously, this is just a rumour at this point, so don’t get too excited just yet. Depending on how you feel about the Indiana Jones franchise, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Kathleen Kennedy, this idea will undoubtedly elicit a mix of applause, approval nods, eye rolls, and outright rage.

Related: The Bad Batch: All You Need To Know About Season 2

However, Kennedy’s spokesman and Disney reportedly declined to comment and did not respond when contacted. Ford has had the luxury of seeing the end of most of his iconic pop culture characters, including ‘Star Wars‘’ Han Solo and ‘Blade Runner’s Rick Deckard. Many people speculated about how to properly hand off the franchise and what it meant for the series going forward for years before ‘Indiana Jones 5’ finally began filming. The first reaction was to reboot the franchise with a younger actor.

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE – A GOOD REPLACEMENT

Waller-Bridge has been recognised for her work both behind and in front of the camera, with credits including ‘Fleabag’, the Emmy-winning ‘Killing Eve’, and ‘Crashing’. If Indiana Jones switched roles, there would be a strong fan base because they found someone new and younger who is more capable of performing the stunts required in the film without injuring themselves, as happened to Ford on the set of ‘Indiana Jones 5’. It would also broaden the audience by having a female lead, as it would appeal to people other than fans of the original series.

The story itself may be worn out for some, but there is still a segment of the audience who wishes to see the ‘Indiana Jones’ series properly concluded. Someone will be disappointed regardless of which path they take because some fans want to see the Indiana Jones universe continue. If they end the ‘Indiana Jones’ story in this film while leaving the door open for more, they’ll be able to satisfy both sides of the debate. Rebooting the series isn’t a good idea because the stories are considered classics by moviegoers.

‘Indiana Jones 5’ is set to hit the theatres on July 29, 2022.