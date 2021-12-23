Will Phoebe Waller-Bridge Overtake Ryan Reynolds In John Krasinski’s Upcoming Film?

The upcoming fantasy-comedy will see these two comedy geniuses sharing the screen, along with an impressive ensemble.

It was announced that comedy queen Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be starring in John Krasinksi’s untitled film.

Highlights —

Who is starring in John Krasinski’s film

When the film will release

The British actor-writer-producer is the Emmy Awards-winning creator of the series ‘Killing Eve’ and ‘Fleabag’. She also starred in the latter show, a tragic comedy about friendship and grief.

Will Phoebe Waller-Bridge Overtake Ryan Reynolds as a Comedy Genius in John Krasinski’s Upcoming Film?

Who is starring in John Krasinski’s film?

The ensemble cast of John Krasinski’s upcoming untitled fantasy-comedy for Paramount includes several of the best talents out there.

Related: Why Phoebe Waller-Bridge Failed To Make Crashing As Successful As Fleabag

Waller-Bridge will be joined by Irish actress Fiona Shaw. You’ll remember Shaw for playing the role of Aunt Petunia in the Harry Potter films.

John Krasinski will write, direct and star in the high profile film.

Alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ryan Reynolds will star in Krasinski’s upcoming film. Reynolds has turned into a prolific comedic actor of late, and it will be interesting to see how he plays off Waller-Bridge’s knack for comedy.

In terms of production, Krasinski will be joined by partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form. Reynolds will also produce the film through his company Maximum Effort, with George Dewey from the company as executive producer.

When the film will release

Right now, because of the film being in its nascent stage, details are kept mum. But we do know that the film will be based on a story from Krasinski’s original idea about a kid’s journey as they rediscover their imagination. The film is going to be a blend of fantasy and comedy and is as of now untitled.

Shooting for the film is going to begin roughly in the summer of 2022. It has been scheduled to release in 2023, during Thanksgiving.