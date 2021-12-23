LATEST NEWS

Will Phoebe Waller-Bridge Overtake Ryan Reynolds In John Krasinski’s Upcoming Film?

Will Phoebe Waller-Bridge Overtake Ryan Reynolds as a Comedy Genius in John Krasinski’s Upcoming Film?
DKODING Studio
Tasneem

I am a Mumbai-bred, hijab-donning, essay-scrawling freelance writer who's into TV shows, movies and books, so many books! I live in hopes that my hijab will someday win the staring contest it is always subjected to.

Previous Article
Gal Gadot On Her Way To Become The Highest-Paid Actress In The World
No Newer Articles