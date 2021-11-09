Petty Brie Larson Demands A Free Disney+ Subscription

In the latest Disney/Marvel news, it seems like Brie Larson wants a free Disney+ subscription.

Ever since becoming the parent company, Disney has been in the news for all the wrong and (mostly) right things. Be it the upcoming Marvel movies or controversies with public figures, the company still knows how to keep up with its name. Earlier this year, it was reported that Scarlett Johansson sued Disney over the release of her highly awaited superhero film ‘Black Widow’ on Disney+.

This happened in July 2021, when she alleged that the company had breached its contract with her. According to the lawsuit, the movie was simultaneously distributed on the service and in theatres. It also said that the actress and the company had an agreement to have a salary tied to the film’s box office performance, but it was broken.

Recently, Johansson settled her dispute with Disney after a two-month court battle. A settlement was reached through private arbitration after the dispute sparked a public spat between the studio and the actress. No matter how many (court) battles Disney might have to fight, the company and its streaming service will still be one of the best there ever will be. Meanwhile, Brie Larson wants a free Disney+ subscription. Read on to know more about what her demand is all about.

‘Room’ actress Brie Larson has had quite a journey in Hollywood. Jump-starting her career at a young age, one of the first times the public figure was seen on TV was alongside Bob Saget in WB’s ‘Raising Dad’. What could’ve seemed like a downfall, the now 32-year-old actress, has offered quite a lot of her fine work to Disney. In other words, fans can find a varied list of her movies on the company’s streaming service.

Besides Captain Marvel, Larson has had prominent roles in Disney-owned ‘Right On Track’, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, and ‘Avengers: Endgame’. In conversation with Ellen DeGeneres on ‘The Ellen Show’, the show’s host brought to Larson’s attention to the figures of how well ‘Avengers: Endgame’ did. “It grossed nearly $2.8 billion”, she said.

Upon asking if Larson had “any back on that”, the actress made a shocking revelation that she doesn’t even have a Disney+ account. To this, Ellen DeGeneres suggested that they should give [Larson] a subscription for free. Larson further stated that she waited to be on ‘The Ellen Show’ to express to Disney that she is waiting for her free account. Here’s what she said while implying why a Disney+ subscription for Brie Larson is a must:

“Waiting for my Disney Plus comped account. I’ve got multiple pieces of art on your streaming service including one of my first and best roles I’ve ever done which is a film called ‘Right on Track’. It was a Disney Channel original movie.”

What’s next for Brie Larson?

When it comes to the MCU, while Larson is set to reprise her role as Carol Danvers in 2022’s ‘The Marvels’, fans might not see the actress in her superhero role thereon. Nonetheless, Larson has other exciting projects that she is currently working on. Earlier this year, we learned that Larson will be one of the many lead protagonists in AppleTV Plus’ ‘Lessons in Chemistry’. The Golden Globe winner will also act as an exec producer for the series.

Later on, Larson will also star as Fox, a CIA agent. This project is an untitled series that’s based on a memoir written by CIA agent Amaryllis Fox. While the release dates of neither have been revealed, Brie Larson will once again put her producing and directing skills to test with ‘Lady Business’.

Do you think a free Disney+ subscription for Brie Larson is justified? What are your thoughts on Larson’s Captain Marvel being replaced? Let us know in the comment section below.