Peacemaker, The Fantastic Superhero Comedy Takes On Henry Cavill’s Superman

As funny as it seems, Director James Gunn explains the opening dance sequence in ‘Peacemaker’, saying it was a strategy to convey that audiences won’t know what to anticipate. Keep reading to know more.

‘Peacemaker’ episodes 1–3 debuted on January 13, with the remaining five episodes following weekly. The series is based on John Cena’s “douchey Captain America“, Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, who first appeared in ‘The Suicide Squad’ in 2021. Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, and Robert Patrick star in the spin-off series, which also stars familiar DC characters making their DCEU debuts, such as Freddie Stroma as Vigilante and Nhut Le as Judo master.

‘Peacemaker’, like ‘The Suicide Squad’, is sardonic and absurd in the best way possible, as evidenced by the opening sequence, which features the entire cast robotically dancing in a ridiculous manner to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” while maintaining serious, emotionless expressions. Gunn has stated that the dance number, which he wrote into the script, was intended to defy expectations. Although HBO Max allows viewers to skip the 90-second ‘Peacemaker’ intro at the start of each episode, it appears that they should not.

Video Credits: Frontiers Music srl

During a discussion on Podly: The ‘Peacemaker’ Podcast, Gunn mentioned hiring choreographer Charissa Barton to help him develop something very, very strange for the show’s opening dance performance. According to the writer/director, the ‘Peacemaker’ opening credits, which appear “ridiculous”, portray a deeper and darker story with each episode of ‘Peacemaker’.

He said, “One of the fun things that you’ll see as you watch the episodes of the series is [the opening credits] plays a different role in every episode … I know people are going to be able to skip over it — I hope they don’t — because it plays a different role in every [episode]. It just always tells a different story. You’ll see as our story gets darker, deeper, and sadder, that the dance itself kind of becomes more sad and more serious and less funny. So, it’s interesting to see in that way”.

‘Peacemaker’ will have a similar tone and aesthetic to Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’, which is crass, violent, and over-the-top, with a dance routine this time. The entire cast is included in the introductory dance number, which features them all performing in a serious manner. Gunn explained this sequence to Screen Rant, claiming he “loves dancing sequences” and merely wrote it in because it was “very funny”.

Video Credits: TV Promos

He goes on to explain saying, “That too was a way to show audiences that you don’t know what to expect from this show”. Gunn went on to stress that ‘Peacemaker’ isn’t your typical superhero show, saying, “This is not your usual DC or Marvel TV show. This is a show in which our characters can do the most ridiculous dance in the world with the most serious look on their faces. I hired a choreographer by the name of Charissa Barton, who was incredibly talented, and she helped me to put it together and we shot it in a day in a high school auditorium.

Have you watched the first three episodes of ‘Peacemaker’? How did you like it? Let us know in the comments down below.