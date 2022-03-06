Patrick Stewart Returning As Professor X In The MCU

Did we hear Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier’s voice in the ‘Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness’ trailer? Let’s see if Patrick Stewart, as Professor X, will be joining the MCU!

Professor X is well-known for his powerful telepathy abilities. He can erase memories, induce excruciating pain, and even wipe out their entire personality. For a while, fans have been wondering when he would make an appearance in the MCU. Kevin Feige and his team have been tight-lipped about it, but it appears that they are dropping hints here and there.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Is Patrick Stewart returning as Professor X?

But Professor Charles Xavier died in Logan.

Patrick Stewart and Kevin Feige talked about Professor X returning to MCU?

Is Patrick Stewart returning as Professor X?

The most recent trailer for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ released before Super Bowl LVI. It immediately fueled speculation that Patrick Stewart would appear in the upcoming film. Viewers got their first look at what appears to be Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Professor X in the ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ trailer. A bald figure in the frame was telling an imprisoned Doctor Strange that it was time he learned the truth.

Is Patrick Stewart returning as Professor X?

Fans recognised Stewart’s voice as well as his bald figure, indicating that he will be reprising his role as Charles Xavier after nearly 20 years as part of Fox’s ‘X-Men’ franchise.

While speaking with ComicBook.com about the second season of his return as Jean-Luc Picard, he also commented on whether or not the ‘Doctor Strange’ trailer featured his voice. According to Stewart, it was someone else mimicking his voice. He added that he had experienced it throughout his illustrious career.

Video Credits: Marvel Entertainment

“You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago. So, I cannot be held responsible for that”, Stewart said of the trailer.

During another recent interview with Yahoo’s Ethan Alter for the promotion of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ season 3, the actor was again asked if that was his voice in the trailer. After looking away from the camera for a split second to consider his response, Patrick Stewart delivered the perfect answer by asking: “Who is Doctor Strange”?

Here's Patrick Stewart with the perfect response to those #DoctorStrange rumors. 👑🖖 pic.twitter.com/oFsXvalKPJ — Ethan Alter (@ethanalter) February 24, 2022

More From DKODING: Star Trek: Picard To End With Season 3, No More Spinoffs Planned For Future

Professor X returning to MCU?

Patrick Stewart has earlier admitted that he has had a discussion about Charles Xavier with the president of Marvel Studios. Stewart revealed to Digital Spy that he met with Kevin Feige and that the subject of his X-Men character, Professor X, came up. Stewart mentioned that he had a long, long conversation with him. He explained that there have also been moves and suggestions, including Charles Xavier.

These remarks were made by the actor two years ago. Many things may have changed since then. Feige could have persuaded Patrick Stewart to appear in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

Video Credits: The Cosmic Wonder

DKODING is aware that Marvel Studios has a penchant for secrecy. Even though Patrick Stewart has denied that it is not his voice and appearance in the ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ trailer, fans are waiting for the movie to release to disclose the unknown character’s identity.

Andrew Garfield also lied to fans about his return in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for a long time. On some level, that was because Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men were not featured in the marketing, as Sony and Marvel wanted to keep them as an in-theatre surprise.

But Professor Charles Xavier died in Logan

Patrick Stewart played Professor Charles Xavier in seven ‘X-Men’ films, beginning with X-Men in 2000 and ending with ‘Logan’ in 2017, after which he announced his departure from the franchise. Xavier got killed by Logan’s clone, X-24. He got buried in an unmarked grave. Stewart and Hugh Jackman said their final goodbyes to their characters a while back.

Video Credits: New Rockstars

Through Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Marvel Studios now controls the future of the ‘X-Men’ film franchise (now 20th Century Studios). Hence, even though Charles died in ‘Logan’ when the multiverse is involved, anything is possible.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is directed by Sam Raimi, and familiar faces such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Rachel McAdams return.

The movie hits theatres on May 6. Until then, make sure you are up to date on the Marvel Phase by following DKODING. Stay updated with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.