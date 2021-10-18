Did you know that the time jump in ‘Parks and Recreation’ was planned by Amy Poehler?

If you are any fan of ‘The Office’, then you probably started watching ‘Parks and Recreations’ to fulfil the void that the finale of ‘The Office’ left in your heart. However, eventually, you realised that you have become a fan of the hilarious storyline and the eccentric characters in the show. If you too are a fan of the show, then we would love to bring you in on a little secret; the time jump sequence in Parks and Recreations Season 6 was planned by none other than Amy Poehler.

What is ‘Parks and Recreations’ about?

Amy Poehler forced time to jump in ‘Parks and Recreations’

‘Parks and Recreation’: The season 6 time jump was forced into the show by Amy Poehler

WHAT IS THE PLOTLINE OF ‘PARKS AND RECREATION’?

‘Parks and Recreation’ (otherwise called Parks and Rec) is an American political parody mockumentary sitcom TV series made by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur. The series was broadcasted on NBC from April 9, 2009, to February 24, 2015, for 125 scenes, and more than seven seasons. An uncommon gathering scene circulated on April 30, 2020.

The series stars Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, a peppy, mid-level civil servant in the Parks Department of Pawnee, an anecdotal town in Indiana.

The troupe and supporting cast highlight Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins, Paul Schneider as Mark Brendanawicz, Aziz Ansari as Tom Haverford, Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson, Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer, Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt, Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger, Jim O’Heir as Garry “Jerry” Gergich, Retta as Donna Meagle, and Billy Eichner as Craig Middlebrooks.

THE TIME JUMP WAS A SURPRISE FOR MOST OF THE CO-STARS

In a conversation with “Vulture”, Retta opened up about how the time jump sequence came as a surprise to her. She said,

“I never knew that was going to happen. Here’s the thing: I don’t ever read the script, so I just never read it. I only read what I get when we have to shoot, and because I wasn’t in those last scenes … But I watched the show. Actually, I saw Amy Poehler at Aziz Ansari’s birthday party and she was like, ‘I’m not working with babies, so I told them we’re doing a time jump so I don’t have to work with babies’”.

RETTA ON WHAT’S GOING TO HAPPEN TO HER CHARACTER IN THE LAST SEASON OF ‘PARKS AND RECREATIONS’

In the same interview, Retta also talked about what Mike has in store for her. She said, “No, but when he talked to me about Keegan-Michael Key [who played Joe] coming on last season, he alluded to him coming back. But I don’t know because Keegan’s on that other show, [USA Network’s] Playing House”.

