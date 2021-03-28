Battle Of Netflix Anime Moms! Can ‘Paradise PD’s’ Mom Compete With ‘BoJack Horseman’s’ Mom?

Beatrice Horseman or Mayor Karen Crawford? Who do you think is the better Netflix mom?

Mothers usually form an integral part of an individual’s life. But that is not always true. Netflix’s greatest shows, ‘BoJack Horseman’ and ‘Paradise PD’, are one of the most loved animated sitcoms. However, they are also popular for portraying two of the most disliked animated moms. Let’s find out more about them!

Netflix’s BoJack Horseman’s mom

BoJack Horseman’s mother, Beatrice Horseman, is the main antagonist of the Netflix animated original series. Beatrice was a mostly abusive, torturing and emotionless character who, throughout the series, reminded BoJack that he was a mistake, who ruined her body and shattered her life.

In one of the scenes on ‘BoJack Horseman’, Beatrice caught BoJack smoking. After seeing that she made him smoke the entire thing not as a punishment for smoking, but for being alive. Another unsympathetic scene of Beatrice was when she made Henrietta give up her baby to stop her from making a mistake. She explained that it is a pain that no mother can bear to live with. While BoJack’s father Butterscotch was nice to him at all times, his mother showed kindness to him only when they were in Time’s Arrow. However, that surely did not make up for over fifty years of emotional abuse and mental torture.

When Beatrice was younger, she was a much better mother. She was a positive person who spread love and affection towards everyone around her. When Beatrice had dementia, she was shown to be caring towards her baby, who was in reality, just a doll. But when Beatrice was older, she began to show guilt for what she did. Even after Beatrice’s death, she left an eternal impact on BoJack that stayed with him for the rest of his life. Despite all that, in the episode “Free Churro”, BoJack gave an emotional eulogy on his mother’s death.

Mayor Karen Crawford of ‘Paradise PD’

Karen Crawford is the woman in charge of the town riffed up with criminals and drug addicts. She also deals with her psychotic ex-husband, who is the police chief. Though she is far away from being righteous, she is definitely a better mother. On many occasions, she makes sure that Chief Randall Crawford treats their son fairly. She is the more nurturing and loving parent. Several times in the series, we see her support Kevin and his dream of becoming a cop. In an episode of ‘Paradise PD’, Karen helps Kevin get a job at the Paradise Police Department in which he would be working for Randall. Karen used all her mayoral powers to allow Kevin to be a cop at Paradise PD, despite Randall being against it.

However, sometimes Karen was not the perfect mother. She did not allow Kevin to dump his abusive girlfriend, only so she improves her own image by displaying her son’s interracial relationship. In the end, Karen realized that she was not a good mother. She ended up saving Kevin’s life when Karla was about to drive him off a cliff.

In another episode of ‘Paradise PD’, Karen and Randall used a brain device to see one of Kevin’s childhood memories. In that memory, we saw Karen and Randall blaming their divorce on a five-year-old Kevin. Both of them felt really bad about it and how they treated Kevin. They then promised to be better parents to him. However, it was only Karen who kept the promise.

‘BoJack Horseman’ vs ‘Paradise PD’

Both Netflix’s animated moms are poles apart in their characteristics but also how they treat their sons. Karen is a career-oriented woman who looks out for her son, Kevin, all the time. Even though she makes a few mistakes as a mother, she has no apprehensions in accepting and working on it. She also does everything in her power to support Kevin’s career.

On the other hand, Beatrice Horseman can easily be confirmed as one of the worst characters of ‘BoJack Horseman’. She never misses a chance to insult her son Bojack. She makes sure to tell him every time how he was a mistake that ruined everything for her. Even when she attempted to apologize to him for her behaviour, she ended up saying that he is BoJack Horseman and there is no cure for that.