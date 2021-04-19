Setting Straight The Overhyped, Stinky Truth About Queen Elizabeth On The Tudors

Although we didn’t get to see Princess Elizabeth Tudor reign as queen in ‘The Tudors’, here’s what could’ve happened if we did!

‘The Tudors‘ is a historical-fiction television series based on the reign of King Henry VIII but is named after the Tudor dynasty as a whole. Set in 16th-century England, the series was created by Michael Hirst and was a collaboration between American, British, and Canadian producers.

One of the most gripping characters on the series was Anne Boleyn (Natalie Dormer), and later, her daughter Princess Elizabeth. We had the chance to see Anne Boleyn as Queen consort, but the reign of Princess Elizabeth Tudor wasn’t documented.

‘The Tudors’ was cancelled after season 4, so the reign of Queen Elizabeth I never came to life. There are some overhyped truths about the Queen which the showrunners probably hoped to never showcase in the historical drama. Keep reading to learn more about them!

‘The Tudors’ is a fictionalized account of King Henry VIII’s reign of England and focused on his ever-changing relationships. His second wife Anne Boleyn gave birth to a girl, and they loved her dearly despite wanting a male heir. Irish actors Kate Duggan, Claire MacCauley, and Laoise Murray portrayed Princess Elizabeth Tudor in seasons 2, 3, and 4 respectively.

It’s known that Princess Elizabeth will eventually become Queen Elizabeth I and reign for 44 years as the last Tudor monarch. But the character on ‘The Tudors’ experienced some difficult times since her mother’s execution and her father’s abandonment of her. Elizabeth was barely three years old when Anne Boleyn met with her death. King Henry loved his daughter and was proud of her intelligence, but ignored her because she reminded him of Anne.

He declared his daughter a bastard after he executed Anne Boleyn and cut off her financial support. He denied that she was his daughter too, but episodes later, he warmly reconciled with the four-year-old. Princess Elizabeth was loved by Henry’s third wife Jane Seymour, who helped restore her to the royal line. The finale saw future foreshadowing, implying that Princess Elizabeth Tudor would eventually be the Queen of England in the future.

‘The Tudors’ is a fictionalized account of King Henry VIII’s life and documents major events, but it’s not historically accurate. In truth, Queen Elizabeth (Princess Elizabeth Tudor) was obsessed with luxury and insisted upon the use of “Tudor Toothpaste”.

Tudor Toothpaste might sound like a royal necessity, but it was the action of brushing teeth with sugar. Back then, sugar wasn’t easily available and could only be purchased by the rich, which resulted in a sugar-eating fad. Queen Elizabeth had a sugar-rich diet and requested her meals to be included with luxurious sugar treats.

To make things worse, she used honey and sugar paste to brush her teeth which caused severe decay. The Queen’s poor oral health and hygiene habits combined with her love for sugar even caused her teeth to rot. Historical reports also suggest that the Queen had black teeth!

Not only were the Queen’s teeth blackened by decay but she lost several of them due to her sugary diet. Foreign ambassadors claimed she was hard to understand because she had lost so many teeth!

There was also a striking difference in the monarch’s behavioural patterns which led historic dietitians to believe her temper tantrums were caused by her unhealthy diet. This theory can be hardly proved but it seems like there is an element of truth to it.

She might’ve had black teeth in her later days, but Queen Elizabeth I was the epitome of grace and fashion. Her status as Queen made her an influential figure, so much that the non-wealthy wanted to blacken their own teeth. She certainly was an enthralling figure in the 16th-century who reigned England for 44 years, but there’s nothing inspiring about her oral health history!

It’s probably why ‘The Tudors’ refrained from documenting Princess Elizabeth Tudor’s adulthood in the show. It wasn’t pretty and it certainly wouldn’t prove to be inspiring!

Did you know about this unbelievable truth about the 16th-century monarch? Let us know in the comments section!