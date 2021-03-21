LATEST NEWS

Oracle: The Next Step For Birds Of Prey

Could Oracle be the next step for ‘Birds of Prey’?
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Riverdale Boss Confirms Sabrina Crossover With The Show
No Newer Articles