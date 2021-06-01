Only The Joker Knows Batman’s Secret Identity

The Joker’s biggest weapon against the Caped Crusader is that he is aware of his secret identity. The Joker knows that Bruce Wayne is Batman’s secret identity and he has some plans. Keep reading to know more!

The Joker aka the clown prince of crime has known the biggest and hottest secret of Gotham for quite a while now. The Joker knows Batman’s secret identity and has plans to use them against him. In fact, he has the most sinister plan set in place and it is going to be one hell of a battle between the two archenemies. What does the Joker have in store for Batman and how does he plan to use his secret against him? Let’s find out.

Highlights —

The Joker knows Batman’s secret identity

The Joker spilt the beans on how he figured out Batman’s identity

The Joker has sinister plans

The Batman comics had been waiting for the ‘Joker War‘, the most exciting crossover all over Gotham that has the Joker working his evil mind to do something diabolical. However, ‘Joker War’ uses material from the previous Batman comics issues in which the Joker gains knowledge about Batman’s secret identity.

It is this knowledge that the Joker decides to put to use in the ‘Joker War’. That being said, the Joker’s plans to wage a personal war on Batman are obviously not simple and straightforward. The Joker has possibly the biggest weapon in his hand against Batman and he will be using it wisely.

batman secret files is out today pic.twitter.com/HHbd6MXYHP — riley rossmo (@rileyrossmo1) June 9, 2020

Time and again, the Joker had hinted about knowing Batman’s secret identity being Bruce Wayne. Apparently, he had known the secret identity of Batman right from the time he had met him. However, all this year, the Joker never really used the secret as a weapon against him. It was, perhaps and self-admittedly so, his biggest weapon against Batman. Naturally, the Joker kept his powerful weapon of knowledge to himself to strike with when the time was right – the final battle. In the Joker’s words, bringing Batman’s identity as Bruce Wayne into public exposure would be the end. Speaking of it, the Joker had once said, “It would be the end. The last laugh. The final battle“. The Joker has big things in mind now and it has everything to do with his knowledge of Batman’s secret identity.

Speaking of the Joker knowing Batman’s secret identity, there have been many speculations as to how he may have gathered the knowledge. The answer has been provided by the Joker himself on one occasion. The answer is there in the crossover between Batman and Punisher titled, ‘Batman/Punisher: Deadly Knights’ that had come out in 1994. In this comic issue, the Punisher ended up in Gotham pursuing his nemesis, Jigsaw, as he learns that Jigsaw has formed an alliance with the Joker. Although Bruce Wayne was not a sport at first regarding Frank Castle being in town, the two had to hold each other’s hands at some point.

Coincidentally, the heroes ended up fighting each other’s traditional opponent and the Joker was horrified at the attacks of the Punisher knowing that he could get him killed. However, the Joker being the Joker could not stop himself from passing taunts at the Punisher even as he was running for his life from him. It was at this time, the Joker revealed to the Punisher that he knows about Batman’s secret identity and how he knows it. He said,

“Jiggy told me your whole sad story. Your family got themselves killed. So sad. Y’know, I think something similar happened to Batty. But it happened a long time ago. Do you know how I know that? The masquerade. The gadgets. He reacted just as a child would”.

All this while the Joker had kept the information of Batman’s secret identity to himself hoping to use it at the right time. The time has come after all. He has plans set and they are massive and sinister. The Joker is about to use his secret knowledge against Batman and turn Bruce Wayne broke. In the story, “Fool’s Gold” from the series ‘Batman: Secret Files #3’, the Joker reveals his plans to Deathstroke. His big plan is to go after the fortune of Bruce Wayne.

DC Comics Universe & Batman Secret Files #3 Spoilers & Review: A Sprinkle Of Punchline, A Dash Of Deathstroke & A Dollop Of Joker Lead Into Joker War! https://t.co/KEsdWSLYbj pic.twitter.com/1XgiVDJV5a — The Comics Nexus (@comicsnexus) June 9, 2020

“I take the daddy fortune, the big war chest. The company, and all the big, bad toys that come with it. And then I get to use all of that to wage war on Batman like I never have before. You get the Grayson fortune, how about that? You can only blow up those ridiculous T-shaped towers so many times if they have daddy war-bats willing to fund the next one”. The Joker talks about his plans to Deathstroke,

How do you think Batman would save himself from the Joker’s big plan? Let us know in the comments below!