Now we know why ‘Chicago Med’ is continuing despite fall in ratings

‘Chicago Med’ will continue for long and the slight shift in ratings doesn’t matter for the medical drama. But why?

While we are witnessing a cancellation spree on Netflix and other streaming platforms, people are wondering why ‘Chicago Med’ is renewing despite fall in ratings. Scroll down to know why.

Highlights —

Why ‘Chicago Med’ season 6 is seeing fall in ratings

Latest statistics related to ‘Chicago Med’ season 6

The future of ‘Chicago Med’

Why ‘Chicago Med’ season 5 is seeing a fall in ratings?

‘Chicago Med’ is a part of the Chicago franchise that has run successful shows. A slight shift in ratings is not considered that seriously for network TV shows, because unlike streaming shows, they have more episodes to impress the audience. They don’t always have to be producing blockbuster episodes one after the other, like a Netflix Original, to get a green signal for the new season.

Another reason why there is a slight fall in the ratings is due to the fact that show was delayed from its expected release date. The global pandemic caused the postponement of many TV shows and films. So, the fall in ratings is not because people don’t want ‘Chicago Med’ to continue in the future, but because the show has been a victim of the Coronavirus led shutdown.

All the three Chicago shows – ‘Chicago PD’, ‘Chicago Fire’, and ‘Chicago Med‘, were off-air since November for their standard winter break. Later, their original return date was again pushed back an extra week due to the events at the U.S. Capitol. This led to a pretty lengthy delay for the NBC franchise.

Latest statistics related to the Chicago franchise

According to “TVLine”, ‘Chicago Fire’ saw 7.06 million viewers for “Smash Therapy” from the earlier 7.55 million live viewers, which means there was a decrease of -0.49 or about half a million people from the last new episode.

On the other hand, ‘Chicago PD’, like Chicago Med actually picked up viewers after the winter break. Its recent episode, “Tender Age”, saw the jump in ratings from 6.19 million people watching live to 6.40 million (+0.21, or 210,000). This made this the highest-rated episode of the season.

‘Chicago Med’ on Netflix

The same episode of ‘Chicago PD’ picked up a tenth in the key demo to go from 0.8 to 0.9, meaning that it improved in every respect.

Last but not the least, the ratings of ‘Chicago Med’ season 5 is down. “Do You Know The Way Home” episode witnessed 7.41 million live audiences, down from the prior 7.62 million. It has been the lowest-rated episode of season 5 so far.

The medical drama took a sigh of relief because it held steady with a 1.0 in the demo category. The score was the same that it had for its prior episode.

The future of ‘Chicago Med’

The good part about the One Chicago franchise is that it continued to top the broadcast TV ratings. And this is the bottom line, although it is worth noting that two of the three shows came back with smaller audiences. We can assume that few people forgot that it was on this week after being pushed back. Or maybe, without any cliffhangers to resolve on ‘Chicago Med’, the sudden break did not have the same momentum as past seasons normally carry into a new year.

If we observe closely, the situation isn’t that bad for the Chicago franchise. The future of ‘Chicago Med’ isn’t at stake because any network can bear a slight fall in ratings, especially when the situation is such.

Let us know if you want ‘Chicago Med’ to continue. Write to us if you still like watching ‘Chicago Med’, in the comments box below.