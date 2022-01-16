Producers Of No Way Home Warned Tom Holland Not To Fall In Love With Zendaya

Amy Pascal warned Tom Holland and Zendaya before filming Spider-Man! Let’s learn more about Zendaya and Holland’s romance!

For many years, there have been rumours about whether Zendaya and Tom Holland were dating or not. A source confirmed to People magazine in July 2017 that Holland and Zendaya were dating. According to the source, they started dating while filming ‘Spider-Man‘. Even though they took great care to keep it private and out of the public eye. The source further added that they had gone on vacation together and spent as much time as possible together.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were dating other actors?

Before the June premiere of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, Tom Holland was seen gushing to the magazine about his friendship with Zendaya. He mentioned that the two were like the best of friends. It had never gotten confirmed whether Zendaya or Tom Holland dated anyone else.

Producers of ‘No Way Home’ warned Tom Holland to not fall in love with Zendaya

In 2019, it got reported that Zendaya, the star of ‘Euphoria‘, was dating her co-star Jacob Elordi. In August 2019, they were vacationing together in Greece. A photo of them kissing in New York City in February 2020 later got leaked. Their relationship, however, was said to have ended by September 2020, when Elordi got photographed holding hands with model Kaia Gerber.

In 2020, Tom Holland was dating ‘Domina’ actress Nadia Parkes. The two appeared to have spent the lockdown together in Holland’s London home.

When Tom Holland and Zendaya finally got caught!

After repeatedly denying their relationship, Tom Holland and Zendaya got captured kissing at a red light in Los Angeles in July of last year. Later they were seen leaving Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer’s home in the Silver Lake neighbourhood on the same day. They were also photographed at a friend’s wedding the following month.

In a GQ interview, Tom Holland spoke openly spoke about the lack of control over their relationship. He also responded to the photos of him and Zendaya kissing in the car. The actor felt that the entire world witnessed a private moment between two people who love each other. He felt that he had always been adamant about keeping his private life private because he shares so much of his life with the rest of the world. However, after the photograph was made public, he felt robbed of his privacy.

He also stated that he chose not to discuss their relationship because he could not have that conversation without Zendaya.

Zendaya also commented on the photos, saying they were strange, confusing, and invasive. They both expressed the same sentiment: when you truly love and care about someone, there are some moments or things that you wish were your own.

Holland later made it official on Instagram by posting a photo of the two on Zendaya’s birthday. On October 19, 2021, he also posted a photo of Zendaya from the ‘Dune’ premiere.

Amy Pascal against Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship?

In an interview with The New York Times, Amy Pascal, the producer of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘, revealed that she had warned Holland and Zendaya, not to date.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture”, Pascal said. “Do not go there — just do not. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It just complicates things, you know. And they all ignored me”, Amy Pascal added.

These two are not the first to bring their Spider-Man chemistry outside of the screen. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst began dating while filming ‘Spider-Man’ in 2002 but split before the start of production on ‘Spider-Man 2’ in 2004.

While filming ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone began dating in 2011 and had been together for about four years. However, approximately a year after the release of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, Garfield and Stone split up.

Well, it’s pretty clear that despite Amy Pascal warning Holland and Zendaya, the two did not take her advice. Tell us what you think of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship in the comments below!