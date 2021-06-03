A Rare Insider Revealed The Story Of Nina Dobrev And Ian Somerhalder’s Split

How did Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder handle their breakup on the sets of ‘Vampire Diaries’?

The stories of two love-interest dating off-set are very common. Sometimes, things work out in their favour and sometimes they don’t, but nobody ever talks about what happens after the break-up? Do the actors go back to working as professionals or some resentment makes way into their on-set chemistry. Well, the same is the case with Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder who dated and split up during the shoot of ‘Vampire Diaries‘. How did the duo handle the heat after their break-up? Well, co-star, Claire Holt has something to say on this subject.

Highlights —

Nina and Ian working together after their breakup

Why did Nina leave ‘Vampire Diaries’?

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder’s split story revealed by a rare insider

HOW WERE NINA AND IAN AFTER THEIR BREAK-UP?

The thought of seeing your partner, with whom you split up, in the same room with you can be heart-wrenching. Then how did Nina and Ian, who dated for almost 3 years, feel while sharing the set with one another? It looks like both Nina and Ian were super professional about their breakup and didn’t let any grudges come in between their work.

Video Credits: Nicki Swift

Claire Holt, who played the role of Rebekah Mikaelson on ‘Vampire Diaries’, spoke up on this on ‘Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast. She said,

Related: Tom Ellis Or Ian Somerhalder: Who Rules The Hotness Chart As A Supernatural?

“I was on The Originals at that point so I don’t know the timing. But honestly, they were really—they kept it super professional, it never got weird, like props to them. They did a great job at managing that. But it’s hard like for a lot of people it’s really tough”.

WHY DID NINA LEAVE ‘VAMPIRE DIARIES’?

After season 6, Nina bid goodbye to the show for good. While many believed that the real reason behind her leaving the show had something to do with her breakup from Ian, Nina strongly dismissed the rumours. In an interview with “E News”, Nina opened up and said,

Video Credits: OSSA

“I’ve said this before, that we didn’t break up because anything bad happened or because there wasn’t love or friendship. I love him and the friendship is still strong and I think he’s great and I care about him. And that didn’t change. Yes, we’re professional and that’s fine. We were friends long before we dated and we still are now”.

Well, we think it was very bold of Nina to come out in the open to set the record straight.

What was the real reason behind Ian and Nina’s breakup?

Video Credits: Desaur Studios

Now that we know that Nina and Ian are on good terms, a part of us wants to know the real reason behind their break up. According to “US Weekly”, age might have been the reason for their breakup. The magazine’s source revealed,

“I think she decided she wanted to experience other things. The relationship kind of brewed out of a friendship and the fact that they had to get into a romance for the show”.

Did you miss Nina on ‘Vampire Diaries’? Let us know in the comments below.