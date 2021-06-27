The new development regarding the whole mystery surrounding ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ just got more interesting with a human error that Marvel Studios Argentina has made. As the theory of multi-verse is being grappled with, we discuss the future of MCU in regards to the multi-verse.

Toying with the multi-verse seems like a new fad among the makers of the superhero epics. Both Disney and Warner Bros. seem super hyped about introducing multi-verse into their Marvel and DC films. However, the credit must go to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse’ to introduce the world of superheroes to the theme of having multiple universes with different versions of the same character.

The film’s massive critical and commercial response only sealed the deal. And now, as the third film of the MCU Spider-Man franchise ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is pretty much on the cards, recently we got a glimpse into what all can we expect from the film. As it happens, the film had a logo reveal recently and we are all hyped about a plot of the multiverse being introduced in the film.

Highlights —

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ leaked logo

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ multi-verse theory

Apparently, Sony Pictures Argentina’s Twitter account accidentally shared a tweet in which the motion logo of the latest Spider-Man film was revealed. Although the tweet was deleted later, it was there for some time and it became viral for one unique thing that got the fans wondering what it was about. Towards the end of the logo, a glitch was there, which was reminiscent of the animated film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse’.

New ‘Spider-Man No Way Home’ leaked logo has excited the MCU fans

For the more optimistic fans, it was a clear indication that the film will have something to do with the multi-verse thing portrayed in the animated film. However, the pessimistic ones will discard it as another genuine glitch. And we all know the number of ‘Marvel-theists’ are way higher than the ‘non-believers’.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ leaked details

Video Credits: The Cosmic Wonder

And also, there are many factors that indicate that the ‘believers’ might be right this time. It has been established for a fact that the Marvel superhero Doctor Strange is known to be quite ‘liberal’ about this multi-verse thing. He is known to hop between the universes as if taking a leisurely stroll around the blocks. On the other hand, there were solid reports that Tobey Maguire was hired to shoot some sequences for the film. While those reports were never confirmed, Marvel’s aggressive nature in the past few months made us all believe it could all be true.

Related: Major Deaths Revealed In Spiderman: No Way Home

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ deals with the multi-verse theory

We have known this as a certainty that the new Spider-Man film will have many of MCU’s previous super-villains into the new film. Jamie Foxx’s Electro appeared in 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ and the fans have known for months that he is appearing in the film, reprising his role. Hence, the multi-verse thing is clearly being played within the new film.

While we have not heard any reports of whether the character from the animated Spider-Man universe will appear in the film or not, we are certain that supervillain Doc Ock will be there in the film as well. He appeared as a villain in Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man 2’, even when Spider-Man was not a part of the MCU. So, we can conclude that with the character of Spider-Man, Marvel studios is not holding itself back and wants to go all the way. And if it’s true, what does it mean for the future of the MCU, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in general?

Video Credits: Geek Culture Explained

Well, it only means that while Tom Holland will remain the definitive Spider-Man in the latest phase of the Marvel movies, we can see Andrew Garfield’s and Toby Maguire’s cameos from time to time. It also helps that Toby’s Spider-Man is a little older and much more experienced. And with his mentor Tony Stark gone, Tom’s Spider-Man needs someone else to look up to. Who better than his other self from another universe, eh?

While we desperately wait for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, we are equally excited with the new avenues that Marvel is constantly discovering. Maybe this is the arrival of a new era in the superhero genre of films, to keep it from getting stale.

Tell us in the comments what you think ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will bring to the table. Also, choose one between Toby Maguire and Tom Holland as your favourite Spider-Man?