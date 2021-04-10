Fans of the phenomenal Marvel series have been waiting anxiously for news of Frank Castle aka The Punisher’s return

Axed after a short but massively successful run of two seasons, Marvel’s ‘The Punisher’ was created by Steve Lightfoot with Marvel Television for the streaming giant Netflix. The show debuted in 2016, way before Marvel was acquired by Disney and the latter pushed itself into the already hypercompetitive online streaming market. This, as well as the subsequent cancellation of ‘Jessica Jones’, marked the end of Netflix and Marvel’s partnership that had been going on for 5 years.

Highlights:

Why was ‘The Punisher’ cancelled?

Can fans expect a third season with Jon Bernthal?

What can fans expect from the upcoming reboot?

Although the fans were left heartbroken after the cancellation of the Netflix series, hopes for the series continuation were never lost given the show’s massive reach and the popularity it gained in its short run. Marvel and Disney are keen on reviving the series and adding it to the growing collection of Marvel titles on the Disney+ streaming platform. However, while the other Marvel movies and TV shows are PG13 and honestly, quite tame; ‘The Punisher’ all but guarantees to break from this tradition. It would be very interesting to see how the show pans out on a platform that incentivizes shows to not be rated adult.

A new Punisher series in the works but Disney can’t handle it, it’s adult

Why was ‘The Punisher’ cancelled?

Marvel fans were taken aback when Netflix decided to put all the Marvel shows under its streaming platform on the chopping board. Most notably, ‘The Punisher’ and ‘Jessica Jones’ were cancelled after massively successful albeit short runs. The decision came from Netflix most likely due to the fact that Disney+ was increasingly encroaching on Netflix’s territory by acquiring a collection of Marvel titles for itself. ‘WandaVision’ is the most recent addition to Disney+’s growing stack of Marvel titles. Fans have yet to give up hope for the return of Frank Castle as they believe that we are very close to an official statement on the third season from Disney+.

Related : Now We Know Why Netflix Cancelled The Punisher

Can fans expect a third season with Jon Bernthal?

It cannot be denied that fans fell in love with Frank Castle’s character due to Jon Bernthal’s excellent understanding and portrayal of him in ‘The Punisher’. A season 3 of the show without Bernthal would not feel like a continuation at all and would upset a good majority of the millions of fans of the show all over the world. The man himself has not denied the possibility of his return as Frank Castle in the next season either.

What can fans expect from the upcoming reboot?

Video Credits: SHOWGEEK

The most obvious way in which season 3 of ‘The Punisher’ would stick out from the crowd in its new home of Disney+ is its mature content rating. It would be an exercise in futility to mould the show into something that it is inherently not; being PG13. The show indulges in visuals of extreme violence in almost every episode, and that’s reasonable given Frank’s traumatic life story and his violent quest for revenge.

Let us know in the comments section below what you expect from season 3 of ‘The Punisher’!