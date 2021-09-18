New Lifetime Movie Unveils The Hidden Villainous Streak Of Prince William

The third chapter of the Harry and Meghan film series, ‘Escaping the Palace’, produced by cable network Lifetime, portrays Prince William as the villain. Let’s find out whether that’s how the filmmakers wanted to depict the future king.

The first instalment of the franchise, which focused on their romance, aired in 2018. The 2019 sequel depicted Meghan adjusting to life in the Palace. The official pilot for the film had previously revealed where the storyline would take us. It explores the events leading up to Prince Harry and Meghan choosing to leave everything behind and establish a future for themselves and their son Archie by shifting to California.

The controversial film premiered in the United States earlier this month. It depicted numerous events addressed in the Oprah Winfrey interview with Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s including the Royal family’s supposedly dominating behaviour. It also addressed concerns about newborn Archie’s skin colour, Duchess of Sussex’s miscarriage, and mental health issues.

The film, which re-enacted the pivotal moments in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the Royal family, also threw in an imaginary car crash similar to the one that killed Princess Diana.

One clip in the film depicts Prince William denying charges of racism in the Royal family. On the other hand, we see Meghan Markle claims that one member of the family expressed concern about her son Archie’s skin colour.

We witness Prince William, played by Jordan Whalen, talk to Harry in a scene. He tells his brother that it is not colour that causes difficulties, but the culture. He goes on to add that while Meghan is an American, she acts more like a celebrity than a royal.

Jordan portrays the role of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Dean reacts by saying that William should make a statement and speak out against the bullying that is taking place within the royal family. According to sources, the scene is fictional. It has taken inspiration from the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah, which aired in March.

New Lifetime Movie figures out the hidden villainous streak of Prince William

Meghan claimed in the controversial interview that during her pregnancy, there were concerns and discussions about how dark their son’s complexion would be when he was born. When asked who made the comments, Meghan refused to name the person, claiming that doing so would be highly hurtful to them. She went on to say that she was never going to share that conversation with anyone. Harry also stated that it was embarrassing at the moment and that he was shocked.

WHO MADE THE RACIST COMMENTS IN THE ROYAL FAMILY ?

Oprah Winfrey later conveyed a statement from Prince Harry, who stated that the racist remark did not come from the Queen or Prince Phillip. “Finding Freedom” authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand said that the couple was considering exposing the person they accused of racism. Both the book and the film did not receive any official approval from Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

During the interview, the Duchess of Sussex also revealed that she was on the verge of suicidal behaviour and that she had received no help during her time at the palace.

Meghan also discussed how she felt lonely and loss of independence after joining the royal family. She claimed that she went to the palace human resources department, but no one did anything.

PRODUCERS TALK ABOUT MAKING PRINCE WILLIAM THE NEW VILLAIN

The film’s executive producers, Michele Weiss and Merideth Finn, denied in an interview with “The Washington Post” that they wanted to portray William and wife Kate Middleton as villains.

They mentioned that the story’s enemies are the press and the royal institution, which are truly the characters behind the scenes of the royal family.

Finn believes that the people born into this family are in a hopeless condition. They do not have many options. Their objective was never to portray William as a villain. They wanted to depict him as a person caught in an awful situation.

