Netflix’s Diana Documentary: There’s More To It Than Meets The Eye

After being postponed multiple times, you can finally know when to watch the documentary on Princess Diana’s interview on Netflix.

The interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had the entire internet in shock. Where people couldn’t process the revelations made by Meghan, it also brought back the memories of Princess Diana’s interview with journalist Martin Bashir. To shed a little light on the infamous interview, Netflix had made a documentary, ‘Diana: The Interview That Shook the World’ that entirely revolves around Princess Diana’s interview.

There were many surprising elements in Diana’s panorama interview. The most jaw-dropping was the revelation of Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. In her interview with Martin, he asked her if Camilla was the reason behind her unsuccessful marriage? To this, Diana, without hesitation, said, “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded”.

Further ahead in the interview she also raised a question about Charles becoming the Prince of Wales and how he was feeling intimidated by her fame. She said that Charles was aware of her popularity with her fans during all the Royal events. She also told Martin that Charles was jealous of all the attention she garnered, which ultimately complicated their relationship even more.

She also talked about why she doesn’t feel that Prince Charles is capable of being the Prince of Wales, “Being Prince of Wales produces more freedom now, and being king would be a little bit more suffocating. And because I know the character I would think that the top job, as I call it, would bring enormous limitations to him and I don’t know whether he could adapt to that”.

Apart from her personal life, Princesses Diana also talked about her battle with depression and Bulimia.

Prince William’s investigation in the interview

Earlier, ‘Diana: The Interview That Shook the World’ aired in the U.K in October 2020. After the release, BBC ordered an investigation to find out the authenticity behind the interview. Prince William openly came out in the support of the investigation. In a statement with “Reuters”, Prince William said, “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction. It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time”.

Although in March 2021, the Metropolitan Police declared Martin free from any charges, the interview was still carried on as it was later alleged that Martin showed a fake receipt to Princess Diana and tried to convince her that her nanny had an abortion after having an illegitimate relationship with her husband.

When will the documentary air on Netflix?

If you are excited by the thrills of Diana’s interview, then waste no more time as ‘Diana: The Interview That Shook the World’ Is now streaming on Netflix.

