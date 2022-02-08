Netflix Confirms Two Back-To-Back Seasons Of Red Notice

Netflix streamed its biggest movie yet at the end of last year and it proved to be a massive success. Hence, Netflix has greenlit two sequels of the original movie. To achieve this, it is planning to shoot the two sequels back-to-back. Let’s dig in!

Netflix has decided to reunite Ryan Reynolds, Dwyane Johnson and Gal Gadot for its action/comedy ‘Red Notice’s’ two sequels. ‘Red Notice’ had the biggest opening day for a Netflix film, and it also became the streaming service’s most-watched movie of all time. Notwithstanding the film’s weak reviews from critics, audiences seemed to enjoy the cast’s tomfoolery on the screens. In fact, director Rawson Marshall Thurber teased back in November that the movie would probably be getting a sequel. Now, according to Deadline, ‘Red Notice’ is officially getting not one sequel, but two.

Did Netflix’s Confirm?

Netflix has not confirmed it, but Deadline’s sources said it has planned to bring back the star trio and add new characters to flesh out a heist-film ensemble reminiscent of the starry ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ franchise. ‘Red Notice’ was sold in one of the biggest pitch package deals of 2018, with Universal and Legendary winning a big auction for a project that, at the time, had Thurber and Johnson attachments. This was when Uni and Legendary were teamed with that duo on Skyscraper.

Netflix was the runner-up in that bidding and stepped up in a hot second when Universal got cold feet on a budget that reportedly was $200 million or more, including the star salaries. At the time, it was the biggest commitment Netflix made on a feature as it prioritized franchise IP and stars. ‘Red Notice’ might have been exceeded by Netflix’s commitment to ‘The Gray Man’, the 007-esque global thriller that ‘Avengers: Endgame‘s’ Joe & Anthony Russo directed for Netflix with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

The Sequels Will Have Some New Additions

Beau Flynn will return to produce via his Flynn Pictures Co banner, alongside Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia via Seven Bucks Productions. Thurber is also producing through his Bad Version Productions and Flynn Picture Co’s Scott Sheldon will be exec producer.

The first sequel is expected to enter the production stage at the start of 2023. It’s rumoured that Thurber has commenced writing the script, but he said back in November that he hadn’t started the process yet.

“I’m not working on the script for a sequel … I’ve certainly been noodling with what I would do for a follow-up and not to telltale out of school but yeah Netflix … we’ve been having those conversations” the director previously shared

