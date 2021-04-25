Netflix Challenged, Amazon Answered Gloriously With Justified

The FX show ‘Justified’ will be available exclusively on Amazon for streaming. FX Amazon has scored a deal to distribute a few online FX shows, dealing another blow to Netflix and Hulu competitors.

We live in the peak TV era; shows of cinematic quality that continually lift the medium while expanding in terms of storytelling are constantly being produced. ‘Justified’, which hit screens 10 years ago, was a series with a six-season run that pulled in eight Emmy nominations and two wins. ‘Justified’, produced by Graham Yost and starring Timothy Olyphant, is based on the works of crime writer Elmore Leonard, including on the short story “Fire in the Hole”.

Is ‘Justified’ on Netflix or Amazon Prime?

‘Justified’ included with Amazon Prime

‘Justified’ follows the United States Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant). He is reassigned to clean up any misdeeds in his rural Kentucky hometown, some of which are committed by his own friend, career criminal Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins). The series co-stars Nick Searcy as longtime friend and boss of Givens, Chief Deputy Art Mullen, Jacob Pitts as Deputy Marshal Tim Gutterson, Erica Tazel as Deputy Marshal Rachel Brooks, Joelle Carter as Ava Crowder, sister-in-law of Boyd Crowder, and Natalie Zea as Winona Hawkins, ex-wife of Raylan. In addition, Walton Goggins stars as Boyd Crowder.

Amazon won the game against Netflix through ‘Justified’

‘Justified’ is a great show that is currently available on Amazon Video Prime, but is not available on Netflix, as of now. The ‘Justified’ series is composed of six seasons and tells the story of Marshal Raylan Givens of the United States. Givens is a Marshal of modern times who handles his business like a Marshal of the 19th century. The manner in which he performs his job causes criminals to put a target on his back and his superiors to not feel too confident in his techniques. Currently, there are six seasons of ‘Justified’ streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Netflix subscribers are curious to know when ‘Justified’ will be made available on Netflix.

Amazon has just acquired new weapons in its streaming video fight against Netflix, announcing that it has acquired exclusive rights to stream the hit FX gunning series ‘Justified’ on Amazon Prime Instant Video, as well as non-exclusive rights to stream the FX LAPD drama ‘The Shield’. Both shows originate from a new licensing agreement between Amazon and Sony Pictures Television. ‘Justified’ had previously been available through Amazon Instant Video, a pay-per-view service, for $1.99 per episode, where it became one of the “most-watched shows” in the Amazon catalogue. But now, as part of their $79-per-year membership, which also includes free two-day shipping, Amazon Prime members will have unlimited access to ‘Justified’ and ‘The Shield’ episodes.

An Amazon spokesman says that all past and upcoming seasons include their exclusive rights to ‘Justified’ and that seasons one through six are now available for streaming.

