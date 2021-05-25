Without Any Public Announcement, Netflix Is Blocking Johnny Depp From All Its Projects

Here’s shocking news for the Johnny Depp fans in the US. Keep reading to find out.

From ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ to ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, ‘Edward Scissorhands’, and ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’, Johnny Depp has been in a slew of memorable films. Johnny Depp’s career has been full of ups and downs, hits and misses. Depp began his acting career as a teen heart-throb in films such as ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ and the hit TV show ‘21 Jump Street’, soon progressing to main roles. He created a movie star persona that was all his own, a mix of oddball peculiarities and deeply felt soulfulness. But what if you awoke one morning to find that all of his movies have vanished from streaming sites? Wouldn’t that be a terrible awakening for you? The nightmare has come true.

Highlights —

Is Johnny Depp being blocked by Netflix?

Netflix no longer has any Johnny Depp films for its US audience

Is Johnny Depp being blocked by Netflix?

If reports are to be believed, Netflix users in the United States are furious that the service has reportedly removed every single movie starring the 57-year-old actor after he was embroiled in a controversial court battle over “wife-beater” allegations during his marriage to Amber Heard. Depp lost a court case against a British newspaper that called him a wife beater and claimed there was overwhelming evidence that he had repeatedly assaulted actress Amber Heard during their marriage.

Netflix, without announcing anything, is blocking Johnny Depp in all its projects

According to tipster Daniel Richtman, Netflix is blocking Depp from starring in ‘The Addams Family’. The actor is said to be pleading with the studio to cast him in the role of Gomez, but the studio isn’t interested. Johnny isn’t giving up just yet, but it appears that the odds are stacked against him.

Related: Amber Heard Out But Winona Ryder Back In Johnny Depp’s Life

Initially, it was reported that Depp was in talks with Burton to star in the film ‘The Addams Family’, but his appointment was put on hold after Netflix vetoed it. It appears that the company is following Warner Bros.’ lead in firing him from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Things may change if he wins his next court case against ex-wife Amber Heard, but for now, the star appears to be blacklisted by all of the major studios.

Netflix no longer has any Johnny Depp films for its US audience

According to The Geek Buzz, Netflix’s American library no longer has any Johnny Depp films available to stream. A quick search of the streaming service reveals that there is currently no Johnny Depp film available. His films are still available on Netflix outside of the United States. Despite the fact that the streaming giant has yet to issue an official statement, they do not appear to be bothered by recent calls for a boycott of their platform.

Video Credits: TheQuartering

A Netflix spokesperson told We Got This Covered that the company’s official stance on the matter is that they haven’t spoken with the actor. However, the same outlet reported that an independent source had confirmed this story for WGTC. The controversy has left far too many questions unanswered, and there appear to be no answers in sight.

We hope that Netflix gives us an explanation for this issue. Comment down below your thoughts on this.