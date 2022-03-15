Natalie Portman Steals The Limelight From Thor In Thor: Love And Thunder

There has been a mystery surrounding the look of Natalie Portman from the film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Her look from the film recently got revealed, and fans can’t wait any longer to see this highly anticipated film.

Since the announcement of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ a few weeks ago, MCU fans have been anticipating the film with great anticipation. Taika Waititi, the celebrated director of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ returns to direct yet another fun-filled ride through the world of Thor. However, one exciting development in the film was the inclusion of Natalie Portman into the cast of the film. We have seen a lot of ‘leaked’ pictures of Natalie from the sets of this highly awaited film. However, as the film’s release date approaches, her appearance in the film has recently been revealed to fans.

Highlights —

New Looks from ‘Thor’

Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster

New Looks from 'Thor'

One of the reasons for the immense excitement regarding the film’s release is said to be that the film will take a different look at the character of Thor. On the other hand, Jane Foster, who appeared in the earlier ‘Thor’ films, will take on the role of the Mighty Thor. Natalie had bulked up quite a bit for the role, as seen in behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets, and she will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar for this film.

While the fans had a good idea about her costume from the film, the recently released images give a clearer peek into the character’s costume. The look got revealed in the figurines released by Bandai S.H. Figuarts. For the Mighty Thor’s costume, the figures are drawing inspiration from the film. As a result, it is safe to assume that Natalie’s costume in the film will be very similar to the figurines.

Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster

Based on the photos, Natalie appears to be wearing Thor’s previous costume. With all the bulk she amassed for the role, it seems like she’s pretty ready to give Thor a run for his money with this new look. Also, as per the rumours, the film will focus more on Natalie’s character than Chris Hemsworth’s Thor.

There has been a mystery surrounding the look of Natalie Portman from the film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder

Whatever it might be, it is almost certain that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will make for a great watch. With this film, Natalie Portman also makes an entry into the female superhero fandom at Marvel. Black Widow and Captain Marvel are two of the biggest female MCU heroes to give her company. Only the release and subsequent success of the film will determine whether Portman continues playing Mighty Thor in the upcoming MCU films or not.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will release sometime in 2022. As the release date is a few months away, the fans are anxious to know more about the project. Disney has successfully maintained their silence on the film’s plot and the cast. But this time, things are different. With the release of the look of Jane Foster, the fans are anticipating that a trailer might drop anytime soon.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is said to be a direct sequel of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, which was a major critical and box office success. It also went on to become the most successful solo ‘Thor’ movie of all time. It remains to be seen whether ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ continues this tradition of a successful ‘Thor’ film or not.

Tell us in the comments what do you think of the choice of casting Natalie Portman in the role of Mighty Thor? Also, tell us your views on the main villain in the film played by Christian Bale?

