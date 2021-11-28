How Natalie Portman Prepared To Compete Against Chris Hemsworth In Thor: Love And Thunder

Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ hits the theatres in July 2022. Natalie Portman plays the Mighty Thor in the film, which means she has to indulge in some intense action. In a recent interview, she spilt the beans behind her impressive physique which she achieved for the role.

After more than a year of dry spell, Marvel Cinematic Universe is again in full swing. Due to the pandemic, the cinemas remained locked down for the most part of last year. This year, Marvel released ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Shang Chi’ back to back, and got things rolling yet again. In the near future as well, Marvel is going to roll out their new films and some new announcements about new films. One of their most awaited films is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, starring Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and Natalie Portman. Natalie Portman was seen earlier, playing Thor’s love interest but since ‘Avengers’, she practically disappeared from the scene. Now that she’s making a comeback into the MCU, there is an added pressure on her as the world has become bigger. But it looks like she is more than ready! In the leaked pictures from the sets of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, she looked impressively bulked up.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Natalie Portman revealed how she prepared to play the role. While the main plot of the film remains largely a mystery, it is known that she will play the Mighty Thor throughout the runtime of the film. How that’s gonna turn out remains to be seen. But seeing Natalie getting ripped for the film indicated that we can see some intense action scenes where she would be doing some massive damage to the bad guys. So, she has immense pressure to reach the level of Chris Hemsworth when it comes to the ability to wield Mjollnir, the famous hammer.

Upon being asked how she prepared for the role, Natalie said that she obviously went through an intense workout schedule. She remarked that she began working out about four months before the shooting began and kept working out throughout the duration of the shoot. She did a lot of weight training and consumed a lot of protein shakes to get into the best shape that she ever needed for a film. She further said that while she has worked out for some previous films of hers, she was never asked to bulk up. But this time, things were different. Hence, she trained her muscles intensely for the Taika Waititi directed film, which is highly awaited by fans across the globe.

So, there it is. Nothing special. Just a few more hours in the gym and consuming protein. But the results have been astonishing, to say the least, as clear by the leaked photos from the sets. She was clicked from sets, all bulked up with heavy arms. Her pictures broke the internet and the film thus has gained a lot of buzzes already. It also goes on to show how much hard work goes behind making an actor shoot-ready for playing a superhero. Other than mental preparations for the roles, the actors also go through immense physical training to make their characters look believable. An actor of Natalie Portman’s calibre has to adhere to the rules of the world.

Taika Waititi’s ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ was the most successful solo Thor film to date and hence, the expectations from the sequel are immense. The expectations have further become higher due to Christian Bale and Natalie Portman’s association with the film. It’s going to be the biggest film of Taika’s career as well. Let’s see how well he handles the pressure. The film is all set to hit the theatres in July 2022.

Tell us in the comments what do you know so far about ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Also, tell us if you think Natalie Portman should become a permanent actor in the MCU stable?