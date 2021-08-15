Many outlets have been in adoration of Charlie Heaton and his wardrobe. While the actor may have won over fashion critics, his girlfriend Natalia Dyer’s public appearances are not as positively received by on-lookers.

Charlie Heaton is a twenty-seven-year-old British actor who is most famous for his role on Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’. Natalia Dyer is an American born twenty-six-year-old actress also known for working on the same Netflix show.

Highlights —

Charlie Heaton’s relationship with Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer’s style lessons

Natalia Dyer’s thoughts on Millie Bobby Brown’s fashion

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer have been dating since the release of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 1 in the July of 2016. Speculation about the two stars and their possible romantic relationship began in September 2016. This speculation started because of an Instagram post on Charlie Heaton’s account featuring Natalia Dyer. After this, Natalia Dyer also posted a picture of Charlie Heaton on her Instagram account. In October 2016, both actors wore a couple’s Halloween costumes. It was after these posts that many outlets began to think that the two actors were romantically involved.

In ‘Stranger Things’, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer play Johnathan Byers and Nancy Wheeler respectively. Johnathan is Will’s older brother and Nancy is Mike’s older sister. In the first season, Nancy is dating Steve while Johnathan is more concerned with finding his missing brother rather than worrying about his dating life.

‘Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer Is Scared of Looking Non-Fashionable with Her Boyfriend Charlie Heaton in Public

At some point over the first two seasons, Nancy breaks up with Steve. Johnathan and Nancy team up to find Nancy’s missing friend Barbra. On this quest, both of them have to spend a night at the house of a conspiracy theorist. It is here when they officially become a couple. Nancy and Johnathan continue to remain together through season three and only break up because the Byres family moves out of Hawkins.

NATALIA DYER’S FASHION CHOICES WHEN SEEN WITH BOYFRIEND CHARLIE HEATON

The couple was first spotted together at LAX in January 2017. This was for the Golden Globe Awards. In December that year, Natalia Dyer’s public appearance made it official that she was dating Charlie Heaton. The couple was seen on the red carpet wearing clothes by a fashion line named Coach.

Video Credits: ELLE UK

This appearance also started the rumours about Natalia Dyer being scared of looking non-fashionable when around her boyfriend. When fashion outlets analyzed all the clothes that Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton wear to public events, a trend started to appear in Natalia Dyer’s public appearance outfits. It became clear that the couple would always wear clothes that were very similar to each other.

If one of them wore something with flowers on it, so did the other. Fashion critics were always supportive and complimented Charlie Heaton’s clothes while Natalia Dyre’s outfits were almost always addressed later.

As if she were an afterthought. This is why it is speculated that Natalia Dyer is scared of looking non-fashionable when seen in public with her boyfriend. Her clothes are always compared to and paired up with Charlie Heaton’s outfit. If Natalia Dyer’s clothes are never discussed on a standalone basis, it is probably why some people think she is scared of looking unfashionable with her boyfriend. That is why they always dress extremely similar to each other.

NATALIA DYER’S THOUGHTS ON MILLIE BOBBY BROWN’S FASHION CHOICES

Natalia Dyer’s public appearances are always examined in relation to Charlie Heaton. In contrast to this, Millie Bobby Brown’s are not. Millie Bobby Brown is playing arguably the most popular character on ‘Stranger Things’ named Eleven. Millie Bobby Brown also received a lot of attention recently for starring in the critically acclaimed ‘Enola Holmes’ for Netflix. ‘Enola Holmes’ is about the sister of famous fictional detective Sherlock Holmes. The movie features Enola on her adventures as she hides from Sherlock and Mycroft.

Video Credits: Fashion Quarterly

Millie Bobby Brown has always been praised for her outfits on the red carpet. Her clothes are often described by fashion magazines as flawless. Since Millie Bobby Brown is usually seen on the red carpet alone, nobody compares her fashion choices with another person.

Natalia Dyer has her thoughts on Millie Bobby Brown’s perception in the media. According to Natalia Dyer, the media has, on multiple occasions, tried to over sexualize Millie Bobby Brown. This is very concerning and completely inappropriate considering that Millie Bobby Brown is only a teenager. Natalia Dyer has rightfully said that being a child actor is very difficult and that the media’s focus on looks and physical appearances only makes it worse for her young co-stars. To conclude, Dyer stated that Millie Bobby Brown should be judged by her work and not by her appearance. Natalia Dyer’s comments to try and shut down this constant focus on child actors and their appearance is completely correct and would hopefully benefit her fellow ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars.

