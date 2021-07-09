We believe that Natalia Dyer has a lot to learn from Millie Bobby Brown when it comes to maintaining a presence on social media.

As a celebrity, it is of utmost importance to have a presence on social media not only to interact with fans but to also keep everyone updated about upcoming projects. However, at the same time, we are going to find many celebrities whose social media game is as dry as leaves in autumn. Till now you must be wondering whom we are referring to here. Well, we are talking about none other than Natalia Dyer aka Nancy Wheeler from ‘Stranger Things’. We don’t know if you have noticed but with the following of 6 million on Instagram, Natalia is really behind her best game and we think that her co-star, Millie Bobby Brown could be her best guide.

Highlights —

Natalia Dyer needs to up her social media game

Natalia Dyer is upset with the media’s behaviour

The real reason why Natalia stays away from social media

Natalia Dyer needs to take lessons from Millie Bobby Brown to up her social media game

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN COULD BE NATALIA’S SOCIAL MEDIA GURU

Millie Bobby Brown is really amping her social media game. Almost every day, Millie gives something to her fans to cherish; be it pictures of her in adorable outfits or glimpses of her upcoming projects. In fact, amongst all of her co-stars from ‘Stranger Things’, we believe that Millie is the only one who knows how to woo her fans with her social presence. This being said, we also think that Millie could make a brilliant Guru and give a lesson or two to her co-star Natalia Dyer on how to keep her fans happy and engaged.

Me watching this debate pic.twitter.com/wZMubAakiH — Natalia Dyer (@NataliaDyer) October 10, 2016

If you have noticed the last time Natalia posted something on Instagram was in the month of March, maybe, it is because she likes to keep her things private or maybe because she is still getting the hang of this digital world. Well, whatever the reason be, fans of Natalia would love to know a little bit more about her and Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram could be the inspiration she needs.

Related: Forget Season 4, Stranger Things Was Not Coming Back Even For Season 2

NATALIA DYER ON “OVER-SEXUALISATION” OF HER CO-STARS

During the conversation with “Independent”, Natalia opened up about her feeling protective about her co-stars. She said,

“There are so many layers going on here. I generally feel like, to me, it’s oversexualizing them. I feel protective over the younger kids even though they’re not kids anymore, they’re teens”. She further added, “They’re all great people and all have to grow up in very crazy circumstances. As a private person, I just feel like, leave people alone – unless you’re talking about their work or what they want to talk about”

WATCH: ‘STRANGER THINGS’ CAST OVER-SEXUALIZED SAYS NATALIA DYER!

Video Credits: You Tube

WHY DOES NATALIA AVOID SOCIAL MEDIA?

Despite having a following of more than 6 million followers on social media, Natalia doesn’t seem to be very active on social media. Well, in an interview with “Elle”, Natalia shared the real reason behind her inactivity. She said,

“I really don’t find social media easy. Almost increasingly so. Everybody’s different and some people are very good at it. And some people really enjoy it. For me, it kind of just seems like a lot of anxiety and asks a lot. I’ve always been very private”. She also added that even before she became a huge star, she barely had a following of three people, stating that her celebrity status didn’t change her views towards social media.

WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT ‘STRANGER THINGS’ SEASON 4?

At present, Natalia, along with other co-stars, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp are filming for season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’. From what Finn and the creators of the show had to say, we know that season 4 is going to be filled with mysteries. But when will we get to unveil these mysteries? Well, that is still suspenseful as there is no official announcement of the release date of the show.

Video Credits: You Tube

Do you feel that young actors are “over-sexualised” by the media?