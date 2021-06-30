The Mystery Behind The Big Bang Theory Cancellation Deepens After Mayim Bialik’s Revelation

Mayim Bialik, famous for her role as Amy in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, has recently made fans worried by stating that fans don’t know the real reason why the show got cancelled.

Everyone in the world thinks that it was Jim Parsons whose disinterest in continuing season 13 led to the cancellation of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, but Mayim Bialik says, “There are a lot of factors that the public doesn’t get to know about”.

Highlights —

The mystery behind the cancellation of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ thickens

‘The Big Bang Theory’ reunion not possible because of this factor

The mystery behind the cancellation of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ thickens

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Mayim Bialik has opened up about the decision to end the show, admitting there were reasons at play that fans do not know about.

The blockbuster comedy pulled the curtains nearly two years ago, and since then fans are speculating the reason for the abrupt ending of the series. It was widely rumoured that Jim Parsons wasn’t ready to go ahead with season 13 due to personal reasons. Recently, in a new interview, Mayim revealed that there were “factors” behind the camera that audiences are unaware of.

Video Credits: The List

She explained to “US Weekly”, “The way that I described the show ending was there are a lot of factors that the public doesn’t get to know about, about what goes into the decisions behind why a show doesn’t continue”.

She continued saying that she is grateful to work alongside Jim [Parsons] and wishes to see how life unfolds for them in the future. There was a universal feeling among the cast that it was time to move to something different.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ reunion not possible because of this factor

When US Weekly asked about the legacy of the show, Mayim said she wants ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to be remembered as a series that accurately exhibited how the other side of most of the world lives or, in general, how most of us play, react and live. Some of it, according to her, is kind of on the outside in some way, but then she thinks every person has a little bit of outsider in them.

Related: Kaley Cuoco’s Husband Is Scared Of Her Big Bang Theory Co-stars

The Big Bang Theory reunion not possible because of this factor

She added, “The Big Bang Theory is often credited with kind of making nerd chic a thing. But for those of us who kind of have those kinds of friends and revolve in those kinds of circles, I guess it just kind of is what it always has been for us. It’s just the way to think and live and play in many cases”.

Mayim relates to the characters of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ because she has a background in science. She hangs out with geeks and nerds exactly like these characters.

At the end of the interview, Mayim saddened the fans over the reunion rumours, by telling them that ‘The Big Bang Theory’ cast will not be returning together anytime soon.

Video Credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

She said a reunion is not possible because they just finished the show and it’s been just 2 years. It is not the right time for a reunion or reboot, according to her.

She parted saying, “I’m a happy Warner Bros employee, and I have a production company there. Anything more Warner Bros would like, I’m pretty much available. So, don’t have to ask me twice!”

Let us know what do you think can be the real reason behind ‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ cancellation. Share your views in the comments box below.