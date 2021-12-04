Move On Tom Holland! Zendaya Is Now Best Friends With Timothee Chalamet

We’re really looking forward to seeing Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in ‘Dune’, especially since it means we’ll get more glimpses of their budding friendship.

Celebrity best friend pairings are always popular. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are the most recent pair of best friends that the world is enamoured with. Co-starring in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic ‘Dune’, the two have had the opportunity to bond. Zendaya and Chalamet are the epitome of friendship goals, from creating memories on work to fooling about in press interviews to owning the red carpet together.

As evidenced by their playful roasting of celebrity crushes and impeccably coordinated red carpet style, the ‘Dune’ actors have nothing but love for one another. Z and Timmy recently spoke with E! News about the origins of their friendship – and where they see it going in the future.

Zendaya admitted to E! that she was a little nervous arriving into the ‘Dune’ set, but Timothée helped to make it a welcome and loving setting. “I had an incredible time, and I sure hope that we get to do more of it because selfishly, I just want to have fun”, she said, adding that she knew immediately that she and Timothée would be “friends for life”. We can totally see it.

Timothée, for one, commended Z’s fashion sense, telling E! that she’s been “crushing it” on the ‘Dune’ press tour – and we have to agree.

This isn’t the first time the two have waxed poetic over their newfound connection. Zendaya mentioned becoming “extremely close with Timothée” early in the filming process in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We were like, ‘Oh, this is great, we’re gonna be besties, I can tell’. We really do love to see it!” she added.

Move over, Tom Holland. Zendaya is now best friends with Timothee Chalamet

‘Dune’, based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction novel of the same name, is the first of a planned two-part film adaptation from filmmaker Denis Villeneuve. It also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, and others. ‘Dune’ is now available in cinemas and on HBO Max.

Is ‘Dune’ getting a part two?

Yes. Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures confirmed the existence of ‘Dune: Part Two’ on Twitter, only days after ‘Dune: Part One’ was released in theatres and on HBO Max.

This is only the beginning…



Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

It was strange for the studio and director Denis Villeneuve to include “Part One” in the title of the original ‘Dune’ before confirming the sequel. In an interview with Inverse, Villeneuve stated that he was “standing with one foot in the air, waiting for the approval to produce Part Two”.

The studio appears to have decided to wait and see how ‘Dune: Part One’ does at the box office, as well as what streaming ratings it will receive from HBO Max. It grossed just over $40 million in its first weekend in the United States. According to Variety, the film was watched by 1.9 million homes in the United States during its first weekend on HBO Max.

When is it set to release?

Since ‘Dune: Part Two’ was announced only a few days after Part One, there is no set release date for the sequel. According to Deadline, the sequel will be released in October 2023.

This isn’t surprising, given how long it takes to plan, film, and edit a large-scale production like ‘Dune’. Finding a period when the film’s large cast is available (especially after so many fatalities in Part One) will be difficult as well. Regardless, unless circumstances change, we may expect to see Paul and Chani in only two years.