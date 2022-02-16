In response to Dwayne Johnson’s announcement that he is working on a video game film, ‘Mortal Kombat’ maker Ed Boon says he would make a great Shao Kahn. ‘

‘Mortal Kombat’ last year wasn’t spectacular, but it was entertaining. The characters in the game were accurately depicted on screen, the fight scenes were enjoyable, and the onscreen deaths were as brutal as promised.

It’s been a year since the film’s release, and fans have been eagerly anticipating news of a sequel. New Line Cinema confirmed ‘Mortal Kombat 2’ is officially in development, with ‘Fantastic Four‘ and ‘Moon Knight‘ writer Jeremy Slater tasked with scripting duties. Rumour has it that the ‘Mortal Kombat’ creator is eyeing Dwayne Johnson. Read on to know more.

Dwayne Johnson would be great as Shao Kahn

In response to “The Rock” revealing that he is focusing on a video game film, ‘Mortal Kombat’ creator Ed Boon expressed that Dwayne Johnson would be great as Shao Kahn. In ‘Mortal Kombat II’, the legendary baddie from the Midway and NetherRealm fighting game series first arose as the final boss and main antagonist, in which he calls for a new tournament in order to claim Earthrealm if his warriors win.

‘Mortal Kombat’ creator planning to hire Dwayne Johnson to play Shao Kahn

Shao Kahn is the Emperor of the Outworld realm, and he is known for his constant desire to conquer all realms with his warriors, as well as his use of black magic and a massive hammer. Shao Kahn returned in ‘Mortal Kombat III’ and the 2011 reboot of the franchise, delivering as the final boss in both games as well as the well-received ‘Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks’.

Outside of the games, the character made his live-action breakthrough in Paul W.S. Anderson’s ‘Mortal Kombat’ film adaption, where he was voiced by Frank Welker in the final moments before going on to serve as the primary antagonist in ‘Mortal Kombat: Annihilation’, which was critically panned. The James Wan-produced reboot, which was a hit but largely left Shao Kahn out of the story, would give the franchise a second chance in 2021, however, a creative person behind the story arc has an idea for his possible future.

He’d make a great Shao Kahn 👍🏻 https://t.co/1loMziwYoY — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 25, 2022

Boon took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Johnson featuring in an adaptation of his franchise, following the star’s announcement that he is working on a secret video game film. Dwayne Johnson would be “great” as Shao Kahn”, according to Boon. The video game programmer accompanied his statement with a thumbs-up emoji.

‘Mortal Kombat 2’ details we know so far

The primary antagonist for the 2021 ‘Mortal Kombat’ reboot was the soul-eating sorcerer Shang Tsung. This was so despite the numerous references to the Outworld emperor, including one with a large statue and a mural painting of the protagonist. ‘Mortal Kombat 2’ was officially confirmed in January after nearly a year of silence, with Moon Knight creator Jeremy Slater drawing up the script. Greg Russo, the reboot’s co-writer, previously stated that he foresaw the ‘Mortal Kombat’ reboot as a trilogy, with a possible sequel properly exploring the titular tournament.

Video Credits: The Wave Report

The latest ‘Mortal Kombat’ was a huge success for Warner Bros., breaking the record for the most-streamed film on HBO Max and in theatres at the same time, grossing $83.6 million against a $55 million budget. Johnson’s announcement that he is working on a secret video game movie project sparked a flurry of theories and jokes about what title he might be bringing to life on the screen next, including the long-awaited ‘Gears of War’ film. Given his assurance that the movie will be reported later this year, the timing would fit for ‘Mortal Kombat 2’ casting official statement.

Johnson would be perfect for the part, and it would be intriguing to see him ditch his charismatic hero persona for something a little more sinister. Kahn’s notoriety for lampooning and teasing those he slams with his massive hammer would also be a good fit for him. So, ‘Mortal Kombat’ eyeing Dwayne Johnson makes absolute sense.

Would you like to see the actor in the ‘Mortal Kombat’ sequel? If not Shao Kahn, which character would be a perfect match? Let us know in the comment section below.

And don't forget to follow DKODING for more updates about your favourite movies, celebrities, TV shows and web series. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for the latest updates.