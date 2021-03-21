Monster? Alien? What’s That Third Figure In The Godzilla vs Kong Poster?

The first glimpses of the all-out battle of gigantic proportions between Godzilla and King Kong is foretelling the tale of a third mammoth of the MonsterVerse.

Legendary and Warner Bros.’ MonsterVerse is about to release its fourth mega action flick. The fourth instalment will feature the most titanic battle of all time. King Kong (aided by humans) takes on Godzilla in a battle where they both tower over the Seoul Skyline. With the movie set to release this month, several posters have been released over the last couple of weeks showing the glimpses of the clash, Kong’s axe, missiles and epic battle scars.

While the posters do give a lot of fuel to the anticipation, not much is known about the movie as of now. The storyline and biggest moments have been kept under tight wraps. Not much has been revealed in the posters, apart from the fact that the battle will involve humans and take place in the urban landscape.

However, one of the posters has put fans in a state of shock as a third monstering entity appears about the skyline of the South Korean Capital, accompanying Kong and Godzilla. The third figure in the poster has created quite a buzz, although nothing can be confirmed as of now. Nevertheless, that doesn’t stop us from analyzing the slightly visible, mostly hidden third monster on the Godzilla vs Kong poster.

The ‘Godzilla vs Kong vs ?’ Poster

In one of the initially released Korean Godzilla vs. Kong posters, the titanic monsters can be seen confronting each other amid the battle. The poster shows Godzilla standing at one end while Kong stands at the other. The two monsters are towering over humanity and its infrastructure, making us look ant-like.

However, apart from our two monster captains, there appears to be a third one on the skyline, to the left of Godzilla and just right of the tallest building. Have a look:

Have You Noticed The Third Monster on the Godzilla vs The Kong Poster

While it surely looks like a third monster (could even be an alien), Warner and Legendary are too smart to give us such a simple reveal.

Surely there’s more to it than meets the eye. But to have clarity, we’ll have to hold our nerves and wait.

What’s Expected and Confirmed so far

While nothing is known about a third monster, as per Legendary, Godzilla vs Kong will see an epic collision of “mythical adversaries”. The makers are calling it a “battle for the ages” where the fate of the world hangs in balance. The storyline will see Kong in search of his true home, undertaking a perilous journey. However, Kong finds himself face to face with a furious Godzilla wreaking havoc around the world. Legendary has also stated that the titanic clash is “instigated by unseen forces”. As per speculation, Godzilla vs Kong will set in motion a storyline which revolves around “the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

Not just the fourth film of Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise, Godzilla vs Kong is the 36th Godzilla movie, and the 12th King Kong movie in history. With Godzilla vs Kong posters out recently, it has been over two years since photography began. The filming took place in Hong Kong, Australia and Hawaii and was completed in April 2019. The initial release date of the movie was set for November 2020. However, delayed by the pandemic, Godzilla vs Kong is set to debut on screens around the world in March 2021 (24th for Europe and Taiwan and 31st for United States. Godzilla vs Kong will release both in movie theatres and on streaming platform HBO Max simultaneously. Godzilla vs Kong stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Shun Oguri in lead roles.