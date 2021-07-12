Monica Rambeau Was Just A Showpiece In WandaVision

Monica Rambeau was in the worst space of her life when she wandered into ‘Wandavision’. She made her way back to Earth after being snapped away by Thanos and was dealing with the aftermath of an enormous tragedy. It appears that the writers cut out the scenes where she struggles with her trauma in the show. So, what’s the scoop?

Before she donned her superhero costume and went into the topsy-turvy world of ‘Wandavision’, Monica Rambeau was an accomplished military woman. Her dreams were cut short because of the Thanos snap, and she only came back after a long pause. Even though Avengers saved her, parts of her story were cut out of the show.

Maria Rambeau was a close friend of Carol Danvers. She flew a mission with her to defeat the Kree and was instrumental in setting up the image of Captain Marvel. Monica, her daughter, grew up to follow in her footsteps.

Monica Rambeau terribly ignored in ‘WandaVision’

Before the snap would take her out, she was already a S.W.O.R.D agent. She had brilliant credentials and was doing regular missions to keep Earth safe. However, as her mother lay dying, she was snapped out of existence by Thanos.

When she returned, she found that her mother had been dead and that she suddenly had to get used to the new world. Monica Rambeau, in ‘WandaVision’, was trying to find herself after the snap, much like Sam Wilson and Bucky were in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.

As she tried to re-enter the Hex created by Wanda, her cell structures started changing. She had become a superhero by the time she entered the Hex a third time, changing her entire body. With spectral vision and advanced energy absorption abilities, Monica had become a superhero. She was also one of the only people in S.W.O.R.D to work towards helping Wanda despite the disapproval from her higher-ups.

The Trauma

The world was left irreversibly changed by the snap. The structures had to be reassembled, parts of the world were changed, and people had to contend with the loss of their loved ones.

Monica had her trauma to contend with when she came back. She had vanished while on the bedside of her ailing mother. When she returned, her mother was no longer there, and the world had changed completely. While the Avengers remained a topic of conversation, her aunt Carol Danvers wasn’t helping her back up.

Plus, S.W.O.R.D had been restructured completely. As a new agent, she found herself dealing with people she didn’t agree with at all. As conflicts accelerated, she also had to deal with her new powers, her pain, and the trauma that had settled in.

Not only was she being forced to make her space in this new organization, but she also needed to find herself in an incredibly alien world. The show’s writer, Jac Schaeffer, said that initially, there were filmed sessions between Monica and a therapist where she discusses these traumas; however, the scenes were cut.

The Cut Scenes

Jac Schaeffer told “Entertainment Weekly” that the scenes had Monica interacting with a therapist and exploring her trauma. Monica‘s backstory is important to her relationship with S.W.O.R.D and Captain Marvel. So, the Monica Rambeau scenes cut from ‘WandaVision’ seem like a missed opportunity.

The writer did explain, though, that the observation quarter that S.W.O.R.D built was too small for a counselling session. It also makes sense that Monica’s character was given less screen time on a show featuring Wanda and Vision as main characters.

Monica Rambeau’s story remained neglected in the series, so ‘The Marvels’ would be the first time we get to know her more intimately. But, could this therapy session have been the key to understanding the future of MCU? Now, the answers have been pushed to 2022.

The Monica Rambeau scenes cut from ‘WandaVision’ involved her going to therapy for her extensive traumas. As Marvel gears on to take on some profound ‘Captain Marvel’ lore in the upcoming ‘Marvels’ movie, this could’ve been the scene that changed it all. But, it appears that fans would have to wait another year to get their answers.