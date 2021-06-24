Poor Monica Rambeau Felt Invisible In WandaVision

Was Monica Rambeau’s role in ‘WandaVision’ supposed to be bigger? Let’s find out what the writer of ‘WandaVision’ has to say about it!

Monica Rambeau first debuted in 2019’s ‘Captain Marvel‘ as her five-year-old self. Akira and Azari Akbar played the character. She is the daughter of the late USAF pilot and founder of S.W.O.R.D. Maria Rambeau. She was best friends with Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, who was assumed to be dead in a plane accident. Maria helps Carol remember her life with the accident. In the early episodes of ‘WandaVision‘, Monica plays Geraldine. We see her use her powers a few times, but mostly Monica Rambeau is missing from ‘WandaVision’.

MONICA RAMBEAU’S STORY IN ‘WANDAVISION’

After five years, S.W.O.R.D. Captain Rambeau was blipped back into real life during the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ incident. She then finds out that her mother, USAF pilot Maria Rambeau, died from cancer during the time Monica was wiped out of existence by Thanos’ snap.

Three weeks after coming back to life, Monica became Geraldine when she was sucked into the Hex that Wanda Maximoff created when she was grieving the death of Vision. Her grief made a hex around the Westview town, New Jersey, which was not visible anymore. She was later thrown by Wanda from the hex when Monica let her guard down and acknowledged the outside existence. Monica then worked with Dr Darcy Lewis and F.B.I. Agent Jimmy Woo, helping the people stuck under Wanda’s control.

WERE MONICA RAMBEAU’S SCENES CUT FROM ‘WANDAVISION’?

‘WandaVision’ majorly focused on dealing with trauma and grief. But an integral character whose trauma got ignored in the series was Monica Rambeau. As per the writer of ‘WandaVision’, Jac Schaeffer, most of Monica Rambeau’s scenes got cut.

During EW’s The Awardist podcast, Schaeffer said: “My pitch was mapped to the stages of grief. It ended up being kind of a reductive thing. I do not know if you know this or not, Teyonah Parris had a therapist in the base, the pop-up base.” The writers were very pro-therapy. They saw the show as being truly about mental health.

She mentioned that everyone agreed that ‘WandaVision’ had to have a therapist for Monica. But they then realized that there was not much time in the pop-up base (set outside Westview) for Monica to step into her sessions.

Later in the show, Monica gains her powers. She then fights to get back inside the hex to protect Wanda from S.W.O.R.D. But surprisingly, she was not in many parts of the final episode of ‘WandaVision’. She gets kidnapped but manages to escape in time.

Monica later shows up when Wanda and Agatha Harkness are fighting. She then quietly watches them battle it out. Monica then tells Wanda that it is fine whatever she did because she was suffering from the trauma of losing Vision. However, it is confusing to see that she did everything to help but ended up just at the corner looking at the final fight.

THE MISSING FINALE THAT FEATURED MONICA

While speaking on Kevin Smith’s podcast, the director of ‘WandaVision’, Matt Shakman, talked about how Monica was supposed to play a more prominent part in the finale. It featured Darcy, Monica, and Ralph facing off against a demon. He hinted that the character was someone that many wanted to see in the show.

The extended subplot of the finale had Darcy, Monica, and Ralph meet up with the kids in Agatha’s house. They feel they should steal the Darkhold from the basement because the kids had seen it when they were down there being held hostage by Agatha. Shakman said. Then they go down there to get the book, and the rabbit hops up in front of the book.

They realize that it is Señor Scratchy and reach over to pet him. But then an “American Werewolf in London” transformation happens, and the rabbit turns into a giant demon. Then a whole ‘Goonies’ set-piece ensues where they try to escape from the rabbit. Sadly, this scene was cut because, as per Shakman, the finale had too many chess pieces.

Tell us if you were disappointed to see Monica’s role reduced over the course of the show in the comment section!