Millie Bobby Brown Wins The Oscar For The Rudest Actress In Hollywood!

‘Stranger Things’ star, Millie Bobby Brown is making quite a few people raise their eyebrows at her rudeness. People have been calling her out as annoying and dramatic to add on top of that. Could fame at such a young age be turning her into a brat? Keep reading to find out!

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame at the speed of light ever since she first appeared in Netflix’s fantasy thriller, ‘Stranger Things’. From there, the road for the young actress has been quite smooth. However, gaining such success at a young age has not kept her from the eyes of scrutiny. People seem to be quite annoyed at her, calling Millie Bobby Brown out for her rudeness and over the top attitude. As a matter of fact, some believe that she might have turned into a brat following her fast success. Read on to find out more.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IS YOUNG AND SUCCESSFUL

It is no news that Millie Bobby Brown is a rising star in Hollywood, all thanks to her big break in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ as Eleven, a kid with telekinetic powers. The role immediately placed Brown among some of the most accomplished contemporary Hollywood actors. While ‘Stranger Things’ is gearing up for season 4, Millie Bobby Brown has gone on to do wonders for her career. She has been a regular appearance in some of the most prestigious talk shows Hollywood has to offer.

Hoy se cumplen 2 años de este look que enamoro a todo el fandom ♥️#MillieBobbyBrown pic.twitter.com/9DFwbz6Cbi — Millie Bobby Brown-Argentina 🏳️‍🌈 (@MillieBBArgOf) May 14, 2021

Furthermore, her next big project following ‘Stranger Things’ became ‘Enola Holmes’ in which Brown played the lead as the sister of Sherlock Holmes alongside Henry Cavill as the British detective. Soon after ‘Enola Holmes’, Millie Bobby Brown appeared in the new ‘Godzilla’ movie, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, where again Millie had bagged the lead role.

In fact, Millie Bobby Brown has also entered the cosmetics and beauty industry and has started her own brand and line. Millie Bobby Brown is definitely soaring high and making quite a name for herself. That being said, not all the attention that the actress is getting is positive. She has been on the receiving end of a lot of internet backlash and trolls. As a matter of fact, Millie Bobby Brown has been quite vocal on her social media handles about the online trolling and bullying surrounding her.

Millie Bobby Brown Is The Biggest Example Of Rudeness In Hollywood!

However, Hollywood and its admirers have started calling out Millie Bobby Brown on her rudeness and we wonder if her fame has gotten into her head.

PEOPLE THINK MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IS ANNOYING

People have stamped Millie Bobby Brown as annoying on more than one occasion and have also pointed out her rudeness. Undisputedly, there’s no end to the talent and acting prowess of the girl but some believe that her fame is turning her somewhat into a brat. Many tabloids, time and again, have called out Millie Bobby Brown for being a rude celebrity. “Gossip Cop” found out from a source that

“Brown was ‘cool, aloof, and downright rude’ during promotional events for season 3 of ‘Stranger Things’, so much so that her publicists had to give her a little lesson in how to deal with media and fans”.

Such views about Millie Bobby Brown are not uncommon. People have taken to social media and started bashing out at her, calling her annoying and over the top. A “Reddit” user wrote, “I hope this isn’t just me but I can’t stand MBB. She’s so stuck up. She reminds me of a young Emma Watson during her HP days, just Emma was likeable. Millie acts more like a 24y/o than a 14y/o; acts as if she’s some amazing actress & is very diva-ish. I feel fame is going to her head which is a shame because personally, I liked her at the start of Stranger Things. She’ll either be typecasted or will end up having some sort of personal problems that will ruin her career”. That seems like a lot of hatred for one young actress.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN THINKS PEOPLE CAN’T ACCEPT HER GROWING UP

The entire dissatisfaction among people regarding Millie Bobby Brown and her rudeness, however, does not seem to affect the actress much. Most people are complaining that Millie Bobby Brown acts above her age and is probably too in over her head. However, Millie Bobby Brown believes that most of this reaction from people is because they cannot accept her growing up.

“So being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they’ve almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren’t ready to accept the fact that you’re growing up … I think that’s what I found has been quite difficult: the transitioning period. They’re not accepting it and I’ve completely accepted it. You know, I’m ready”. In an interview with “MTV News”, Brown said,

Do you think the negative bashing against Millie Bobby Brown is justified? Let us know in the comments below!