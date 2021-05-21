Millie Bobby Brown Has Put Robert Pattinson’s Twilight To Shame

Millie Bobby Brown, when took the role of Enola Holmes, was actually throwing her hat in the ring against Robert Pattinson’s Twilight. Did she fare well?

You would wonder why Enola Holmes would ever compete with The Twilight Saga. There might not be any similarity between both the projects other than both being adapted projects of bestselling literary fiction and both targeting young audiences. However, when Netflix took up the project, they wanted Millie Bobby Brown to beat down Robert Pattinson’s The Twilight Saga.

Highlights —

Enola Holmes plans failed only to get better

Netflix wants to make Enola Holmes as big as Twilight

Enola Holmes plans failed only to get better

The vampire saga was a massive hit and went on to form a loyal fanbase. Calling them just fans is underrating them as they bordered on the fanatical side. The five films series earned over whooping $3.3 billion at the box office.

Related: Enola Holmes Aka Millie Bobby Brown Is The New Hannah Montana

For Enola Holmes, the ride wasn’t the way it was planned. The first movie was originally set to be released theatrically by Warner Bros. before the world was stung by the big bite of COVID 19 pandemic.

Millie Bobby Brown was actually competing with Robert Pattinson’s Twilight

The producers sold the distribution rights to Netflix, and the response was unexpected. The movie scored a huge victory because of the presence of Netflix star Millie Bobby Brown. Her stint in Stranger Things had already made her next project hugely awaited films amongst her massive fanbase.

The teen actress carried the burden if making her project as successful as Twilight. And she didn’t disappoint as Enola Holmes became streamer’s most-watched original pics ever. On the top of it, the movie earned both critical and audience acclaim.

Netflix wants to make Enola Holmes as big as Twilight

Five more books by Nancy Springer still wait to get adapted and the good news is that the director Harry Bradbeer wants to adapt them all.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown’s Career Was Shattered After Rejection From HBO Show

“We Got This Covered” revealed that very reliable insiders of Hollywood claim that Netflix believes that the Enola Holmes brand has the potential to attain same levels of fame and visibility as Twilight.

Video Credits: AniBox Trailer Access

Well, they are films of completely different genre, One is a fantasy romance drama franchise revolving around vampires that sparkle in the sun and the other is based on famous fictional detective Sherlock Holmes‘s kid sister. The intelligent sister, like his brother, solves mysteries using the power of deduction. On the surface, there’s not a lot of direct connective tissue between the two.

Enola Holmes, despite being sued for making Sherlock emotional, has actually brought the property roaring back to life. If Netflix sticks with its plans for five more films, they might become gigantic like Twilight. Till then, fans are eagerly waiting for the next of Millie Bobby Brown in Godzilla vs Kong and Stranger Things season 4.