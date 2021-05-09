How Millie Bobby Brown Overcame Her Disability And Rose To Fame

Teen icon Millie Bobby Brown has now become a household name all thanks to her breakout performance as Eleven in the wildly popular Netflix show ‘Stranger Things’. Brown was only eight when she decided that being an actor was her calling and made sure nothing could stop her, not even partial deafness.

Jumping every hurdle that came her way, Brown, at a very tender age, decided that nothing could stop her from becoming who she is today. But bagging about nine awards including one SAG Award for ‘Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series‘ and two MTV Movie & TV Awards for ‘Best Actor in a Show’ wasn’t a cakewalk.

Highlight:

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about being deaf from one ear

How she deals with her hearing loss

In a recent interview, Brown revealed that she has never taken an acting class in her life. “It was like a bug“, Brown shared with Variety, an entertainment portal.

Did you know ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown is partially deaf?

“I know this sounds crazy, but once I find something I want to do, nobody’s stopping me. If I don’t know how to sew, and I really had that passion to sew, that’s it, I’m going to sew. That’s also with acting. So here I am”

If even this didn’t impress you, Brown, who also sings, revealed that she is completely deaf in one of her ears.

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about being deaf from one ear

Recently, Brown left everyone on the internet speechless with her impressive performance of Nicki Minaj’s verse on the song “Monster”. The wildly talented young icon made it quite clear that her talent knows no bounds.

Video Credits: Ammaross Danan

But what many people didn’t know at the time was that she’s lived with hearing loss in one ear since she was born.

Brown revealed that eventually after years of tubes, her hearing completely faded away on that side. When the young actress is performing, be it acting or singing, she can’t actually fully hear herself.

Related: The Real Reason Behind Millie Bobby Brown’s Record 10-Year Deal With Netflix

In the first season of her sci-fi hit show ‘Stranger Things’, she revealed that she made use of her other senses when playing Eleven, who didn’t talk much.

How she deals with her hearing loss

Opening up about how she deals with her disability while achieving milestones as an actor and singer in the industry, Brown’s words reflected her determination and love for performance. Initially, on the set of ‘Stranger Things’, the young actress revealed that she struggled with coordinating with the crew members to play her part.

Speaking on Studio10 back in 2017, she elaborated on her struggle with partial hearing loss and said that she struggled while filming the show as she would need ADs or PAs to be close to her while saying action or need them to say it really loud or make a sign so she could watch them and follow the instruction.

But she is a living testimony that being disabled has no impact on someone’s talent.

Her talent just goes on to prove that not only is she able to crush it on screen but as a singer too. But we can’t discount the fact that not being able to hear herself perform does add an extra layer to her work. In her recent interview, she shared that she follows her heart and does what she loves, and the talent follows from there.

“If you like to do it if you genuinely enjoy doing it, then do it. No one should stop you”, Brown said as she signed off.

Headlines:

Millie Bobby Brown has a secret to managing her partial hearing loss!

Did you know ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown is partially deaf?