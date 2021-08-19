Millie Bobby Brown’s controlling family micromanages every aspect of her life

Millie Bobby Brown’s parents did something unexpected to make their daughter’s career.

Millie Bobby Brown grabbed millions of eyeballs when she entered the scene as Eleven in Netflix’s hit show, ‘Stranger Things’. The mysterious and powerful character makes her entry in Hawkins just after the disappearance of a hometown boy. The girl became a cultural phenomenon in a short span of time. People went crazy for her and some even tattooed Eleven on their bodies. Audiences around the world are following her journey from a child star to becoming a teen sensation. Millie believes everything has been smooth for her because of her parents, Robert and Kelly Brown.

Highlights —

Millie Bobby Brown’s parents sold everything they had for her

The sacrifice wasn’t enough

And the fortune enters their den

Millie Bobby Brown’s parents sold everything they had for her

To give their daughter a better shot at acting, they sacrificed their well-established life in the UK and moved to the USA.

Robert and Kelly recognized her acting potential early on and decided to provide her with the best facilities to make it as a performer. Daily Mail quoted Robert’s interview where he said, “My other children would watch cartoons, but Mill watched musicals – Chicago, Moulin Rouge, Annie, and Bugsy Malone. She’d belt out a tune. She was performing from day one”.

Video Credits: The Skeleton

He knew that if given good opportunities, Millie would prove her mettle. Robert and his wife didn’t think for a second and sold all their belongings in England, and moved to the USA – the hub of Hollywood. Life in Hollywood turned out to be pretty expensive and Millie could not get good roles. The family was financially broke to an extent that it became hard for them to remain in Hollywood.

Related: After James Bond Rejection, Here’s How Henry Cavill Turned His Career Around

The sacrifice wasn’t enough

Millie’s elder sister couldn’t take the pressure and deserted her family during tough times. Millie told Daily Mail, “My older sister left. She didn’t want to do it [America] anymore. It was tears, tears, tears. We went through tough times”.

The sacrifice wasn’t enough

The family couldn’t take it anymore when they became completely broke. They shifted back to the UK where Millie’s aunt gave them a place to live. Millie was completely exhausted by then and thought this was the end. To make matters worse, she ended up having the worse experience of her life with a harsh casting agent.

Related: Revealed! Why Millie Bobby Brown Only Likes Older Men

And fortune enters their den

Later, ‘Stranger Things’ happened. She got to audition for the role in the UK. Just after few months, she was back in the US never to give up. Rest is history.

Robert became a target of media when he was rumoured to be asking for money from agents looking to sign Millie. ‘Stranger Things’ success attracted a lot of agents to Millie’s house, and Robert thought it’s time to make some money.

“The Hollywood Reporter” explained the situation in a detailed manner. According to the outlet, Robert asked for around $100,000 from any agency that was interested to sign Millie. He wasn’t aware of the fact that it’s the actors who pay the agents and not vice versa. It was because he was following the UK’s practice of signing bonuses for signing with an agent.

Video Credits: Millie Bobby Brown Central

Later, Robert understood the rules and dropped his $100,000 requirement for agents.

Millie’s mother never wanted her to cut her hair for ‘Stranger Things’ but Robert didn’t mind Millie cutting her hair.

Now that she is a big star in Hollywood, Millie’s parents make sure that she remains grounded.

They want her to focus on her school work and make her do daily chores. Let us know what you think about Millie Bobby Brown’s parents.