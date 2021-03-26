Mila Kunis Likes Ashton Kutcher’s Rear Side More Than His Front

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s love story was written in the stars. From onscreen couple to marriage goals, Mila Kunis reveals her favourite body part of her husband. Keep reading to find out.

In Hollywood, it’s not uncommon to fall in love with your co-star. Consider Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, or Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who fell in love while working together. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are unique among celebrities because of this. Their journey from first meeting to becoming a couple took 14 years and this on-again, off-again on-screen couple is now happily married and are the proud parents of two children.

Highlights —

Mila Kunis’ crush on Ashton

Mila Kunis reveals her favourite body part of Ashton

Mila Kunis’ crush on Ashton

Mila and Ashton met on the sets of ‘That ’70s Show’ in 1998, but their age gap was greater at the time. Kunis lied about her age in order to be cast on the show. As a result, instead of an 18-year-old girl playing Kutcher’s love interest, a spunky 15-year-old was cast. Mila had left such an impression on everyone that when her true age was revealed, they refused to let her go.

Mila Kunis loves this body part of Ashton Kutcher

On the show, the bright-eyed young actress not only got her first serious acting role, but she also passed a huge milestone. Kunis revealed that Kutcher was her first kiss, and she was happy about it too and added that she had the biggest crush on him. When Ashton discovered this after the scene was shot: “I’m the first guy she kissed? Oh my god, I had no idea! I’m so glad I didn’t know that or it would’ve been too much pressure.” Who knew back then that Mila’s first kiss might possibly be from the love of her life.

Video Credits: thesuperflydotnet

Mila and Ashton were bound to reconnect after having failed relationships, particularly in their post-heartbreak period. They stayed in contact over the years, even after they stopped working together until they actually met in person in 2012.

Related: Could Netflix Steal Away Ellen DeGeneres From Daytime TV?

Kunis recalled:

“Then I ran into him at an award show, and at first I was like, ’Wow, that guy’s really tall’. Then he turned around and I went, ‘Huh!’ That moment you hear or see in movies where your heart skips a beat — and it happened with Ashton”.

When Mila and Ashton made their relationship official, it seemed that they were attempting to make up for lost time apart. Within four years of making their relationship public, the couple got married and had two children.

Mila Kunis reveals her favourite body part of Ashton

The 37-year-old actress made an appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Tuesday (February 9) and revealed her favourite body part of her husband of five years.

“His back”, Kunis says during Wheel of Hidden Secrets, a game she decided to play to raise funds for health care heroes. “He’s got a really sexy back”, she added when the host pointed out that Kutcher’s “front is good too”. Kunis explains why she was so able to point to her husband’s back.

Video Credits: TheEllenShow

“I felt like if I said any part of his front that you were going to turn it into something, and so I went with his back”, she laughs.

She happened to talk about her children and added,

“I love my children very much. We both love them. But they are like dogs. They can sniff you. They just know your scent. They know what room you are hiding in”.

“You can’t get away from them. You just can’t. They’re just there.”

In reality, the couple was so desperate for time away from their home that they agreed to collaborate on a Super Bowl commercial, which aired during the game on Sunday.

“We were stuck with our kids for nine, 12 months at this point, and I was like, ‘Two days, baby! Two days off.’ We were literally like, ‘Yeah, okay, let’s do it.’ And so we did”, Kunis recently told ET’s, Nischelle Turner. “I hate to say it, but we said, ‘Freedom!’ … It was incredible!”

“I love my children so much! So, so much!” she continued, before adding, “I’ve never been so excited to wake up at five in the morning to say, ‘I’m going to work!’ And I literally walked out of the house. My kids were like, ‘You’re leaving us!’ And I was like, ‘Relax’”.

If you have failed to watch this on-screen couple romancing, go ahead and start watching ‘The 70’s Show’ on Amazon Prime.