Shocking! Mila Kunis Doesn’t Wear Her Engagement Ring From Ashton Kutcher

Most popular Hollywood celebrities love flaunting their giant engagement rings while stepping out. But Mila Kunis chooses to hide it. Let’s find out why!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are among the most iconic and loved couples in Hollywood. They first met when they were two young teenagers. Both Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis went through long-running relationships before ending up with each other. They have been married to each other for almost five years and continue to showcase their adorable chemistry in various ways.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Why does Mila Kunis keep her engagement ring in a safety deposit?

Ashton Kutcher was Mila Kunis’ first real and reel kiss

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ marriage

Why does Mila Kunis keep her engagement ring in a safety deposit?

While speaking to Kyle and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, Mila Kunis talked about her relationship with Ashton Kutcher. In the conversation, Mila Kunis revealed that she keeps her engagement ring in a safety deposit box. “I am like, ‘I can not wear this because someone is going to chop my hand off for it’”, she said. The popular ‘Bad Moms’ actor did a Tiffany solitaire diamond engagement ring that is said to be worth $250,000! Seems like Kunis did the right thing keeping it in a safety box. But then how does Mila Kunis honour her love and marriage with Ashton Kutcher.

Video Credits: Team Coco

Related: Bridgerton Became The Reason Of Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis’s Break Up: Read On To Know More

During the interview, she further revealed that Kunis purchased a not so pricey engagement ring for her and her husband, Ashton Kutcher. She decided that both wedding bands are going to be wonderful, beautiful, and simple. So, she got them made on Etsy. “I wanted the thinnest possible platinum band. I mean, you can not see it, but it is super, super thin. I was like, ‘They are how much? What, this is astronomical!’ So, I went on Etsy, and I was like, ‘$90?’ I was like, ‘Buy now!’” Explained Kunis.

Ashton Kutcher was Mila Kunis’ first real and reel kiss

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis first met on the sets of ‘That ’70s Show’ in 1998. Mila Kunis was just fourteen, and Ashton Kutcher was nineteen years old. Kutcher was a well-known model at that time. Mila had worked in a few commercials and acted in a few movies. Kunis’ first real kiss ever was with Kutcher on the sets of ‘That ’70s Show’.

Ashton Kutcher was Mila Kunis’ first real and reel kiss

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Kutcher mentioned how awkward it was because she was just fourteen years old. Kutcher made sure everything was okay. Mila Kunis also shared with PEOPLE that she had the biggest crush on him. But she was nervous and uncomfortable when she got to know about the kiss. Both of them never had any romantic feelings for each other when they were shooting for ‘That ’70s Show’. After seven seasons, Kutcher left the show but still remained friends with Kunis.

Video Credits: Lily Ava

In 2021, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher reconnected at the 69th Golden Globe Awards. During that time, Kunis and Kutcher were single. Mila Kunis had broken up with ‘Home Alone‘ star Macaulay Culkin in 2011. Whereas Kutcher had ended his five years of marriage with Demi Moore. Both of them were close to each other but decided to have a casual relationship. Just three months later, Kunis realized that she wanted more. She told Kutcher that she did not want to mess anything up. So she walked away before it became too much. The next day, Ashton Kutcher showed up at her house and asked her to move in.

Related: Mila Kunis Likes Ashton Kutcher’s Rear Side More Than His Front

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ marriage

In 2015, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis married each other in a private ceremony. In a conversation with W magazine, Kunis compared her honeymoon to the popular ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’ movie. “Our honeymoon was like a real-life ‘National Lampoon’s’ honeymoon. I am not exaggerating. I am not saying it for a laugh. We also went honeymooning with my in-laws”. Kunis also gave Kutcher a gift card for an RV service in which they drove around California.

Video Credits: The Telegraph

On 1st October 2014, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis became parents to a baby girl. They named their daughter Wyatt. Two years later, on 30th November, they welcomed a baby boy named Dimitri into their lives.