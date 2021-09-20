Michael Keaton Cannot Help But Be Smug About Nailing The Role Of Batman

Michael Keaton is a self-proclaimed best Batman ever.

While fans are busy discussing the news of Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman in ‘The Flash’ and what it would mean for DCEU, some are interested in knowing what Keaton thinks of himself as Batman. In a long-seated interview with “The Hollywood Reporter”, Keaton revealed what pushed him to reprise his character as the Batman he first played in Tim Burton’s 1989 ‘Batman’.

Highlights —

What made Michael Keaton return to play Batman in ‘The Flash’

Michael Keaton can’t help but feel proud about what he’s done to Batman’s character

What made Michael Keaton return to play Batman in ‘The Flash

Keaton was always waiting for the opportunity and when it came, he grabbed to nail it.

Video Credits: Jake’s Takes

He told THR, “Frankly, in the back of my head, I always thought, ‘I bet I could go back and nail that motherfucker’. And so I thought, ‘Well, now that they’re asking me, let me see if I can pull that off'”.

Related: Set Photos Reveal The Shocking Connection Between Batman And Flash

Keaton played Batman over 30 years ago and has a diverse career. He declined the offer in 1995 ‘Batman Forever’, on the basis of not liking the script. Now his choice to return in ‘The Flash’ requires some explanation.

Michael Keaton return to play Batman in ‘The Flash

It took long for him to understand the script, written by ‘Birds of Prey’ writer Christina Hodson. He read about three times and asked numerous questions before saying yes. Keaton said, “They had to explain that to me several times”. He got impressed with director Andy Muschietti’s vision for the film. Keaton was surprised at how rewarding returning to the role turned out to be. “What’s really interesting is how much more I got [Batman] when I went back and did him”, Keaton said. He added further proclaiming, “I get this on a whole other level now.”

Related: Snyder’s Justice League 2 Is A Reality Now

Michael Keaton can’t help but feel proud about what he’s done to Batman’s character

He can see a big change in the attitude of the audience towards superhero movies since he first took on the role.

Keaton explained to “The Hollywood Reporter”, “I never looked at it like, ‘Oh, this is just a silly thing’. It was not a silly thing when I did Batman. But it has become a giant thing, culturally. It’s iconic. This is a big deal in the world to people. You’ve got to honor that and be respectful of that. Even I go, ‘Jesus, this is huge'”.

Video Credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

‘The Flash’ is set to release in theatres on November 4, 2022. Meanwhile, you can catch up with Keaton in ‘The Protege’ in theatres on August 20, and ‘Dopesick’ on Hulu on October 13.

Let us know if you think Michael Keaton has made the right decision to reprise the role of Batman in ‘The Flash’.