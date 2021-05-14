LATEST NEWS

It’s Official! Michael Keaton Returning As Batman In The Flash

It’s official! Michael Keaton returning as Batman in 'The Flash'
DKODING Studio
Saharsh
Saharsh

Education: M.A. in English Literature (Pursuing)f, BSc. In Hotel Management, Pacific Institute of Hotel Management, Udaipur, Rajasthan | Saharsh is a cinema buff who covers everything from TV, Web to Movies for Entertainment beat. Previously, he has worked as an Executive Writer for a Digital Marketing company named Delta Clue. He has also written screenplays for several MP government advertisements.

