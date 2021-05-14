We have all fantasized about Michael Keaton’s return as Batman in the current DCEU timeline – and ‘The Flash’ is about to make that happen.

At a time when nothing is going right with DCEU under Warner Bros, fans might find some joy in this latest news. WB has lately cancelled several of DCEU’s slated projects, falsely blaming it on Snyder Cut of Justice League. DC fans are enraged as everything they were excited about in DCEU is now either cancelled or isn’t the same. However, the latest report, which suggests Michael Keaton’s return as Batman in ‘The Flash’, has given fans some hope.

Is Michael Keaton returning as Batman in ‘The Flash’?

Keaton played the Caped Crusader for the first time in the 1989 movie ‘Batman’. He became the first Batman actor to reprise the role of the knight again with the 1992 sequel ‘Batman Returns’. However, Keaton’s recent career revival with the Oscar-winning masterpiece ‘Birdman’, and his portrayal of antagonist in MCU’s ‘Spiderman: Homecoming’ had fans wondering about his return as Batman.

‘The Flash’, directed by Andrés Muschietti and featuring Ezra Miller’s Flash, will see the speedster exploring the multiverse concept in DCEU by breaking all the speed barriers. This makes it possible for various alternate versions of one character to appear in the movie. That’s what fueled the discussion of Michael Keaton’s appearance in ‘The Flash’ as Batman.

Since Ben Affleck’s version of Batman was already confirmed to appear in the movie, Keaton’s version also made sense. But the question is – Is Keaton really returning as the dark knight?

Michael Keaton has raised doubts about his return

Back in 2015, Savannah Guthrie on TODAY asked Keaton if he’s willing to suit up again as Batman. Keaton replied, “I’m kind of up for anything“. However, the discussion died in the absence of any such projects that could facilitate his return to DCEU.

It’s official! Michael Keaton returning as Batman in ‘The Flash’

Last year, after the confirmation of ‘The Flash’ movie exploring the multiverse and Ben Affleck and several other alternate characters appearing in it, the discussion around Michael Keaton’s return as Batman was ignited again.

The Wrap reported last year that Keaton might be in early talks to return as the Batman in DCEU. However, the actor didn’t confirm anything regarding the same.

The reports stayed hot as recent as March this year when Keaton hinted at the possibility. However, he raised various doubts about his willingness to do the movie because of the pandemic.

Keaton revealed to Deadline:

“To be honest with you, you know what worries me more than anything about all this stuff? It`s COVID. I`m more concerned. I keep my eye more on the COVID situation in the U.K. than anything.”

He continued, “That will determine everything, and so that`s why I`m living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the COVID thing has got me really concerned. So, that`s my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn`t, then we talk”.

This really ended the entire conversation of Michael Keaton returning as Batman in ‘The Flash’.

Keaton is finally returning as the Caped Crusader

Amid all the doubts, it’s finally confirmed that Michael Keaton is returning as the Batman in ‘The Flash’. The Wrap reported a couple of days ago that “Keaton’s talent agency, ICM Partners, has confirmed the actor will return as Batman in ‘The Flash’”.

This has opened a whole new Gotham of possibilities for Keaton’s version of Batman. As Borys Kit, THR’s reporter has hinted at the possibility of Keaton’s Batman being a mentor. He also revealed the possibility of his return lasting for several DCEU movies, including the Batgirl film.

Muschietti recently confirmed the beginning of the filming of the long-delayed movie through an Instagram post, which also included a new motion art. How excited are you to explore DCEU multiverse through ‘The Flash’? Do you think Michael Keaton’s Batman will become a significant part of the DCEU with ‘The Flash’ and other movies? Comment your thoughts in the box below.