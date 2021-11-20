Michael Keaton had a hard time understanding the complicated ‘The Flash’ film

‘The Flash’ will feature Ezra Miller’s first solo appearance as the titular hero since joining the DC Extended Universe in ‘Batman V Superman’ in 2016. The highly awaited movie will feature the return of Michael Keaton as Batman.

Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Ezra Miller in the DCEU’s ‘The Flash’ with Ben Affleck. Keaton last portrayed the legendary character in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film and the 1992 ‘Batman Returns’. As a result, we have not seen Keaton in the cape in thirty years. ‘The Flash’ will connect the prior eras of Batman films to the current franchise, courtesy of Barry Allen’s time-travelling powers.

Michael Keaton was unsure of his Batman return due to script

Michael Keaton’s reason for return in ‘The Flash’ movie

Michael Keaton teased his first moment in ‘The Flash’

Michael Keaton has enjoyed a prosperous career during the previous ten years. From ‘The Other Guys’ to ‘Toy Story 3’ to his Oscar-nominated starring roles in ‘Birdman’, ‘The Founder’, and ‘Spotlight’, Keaton’s performance as the dark crusader in the 1990s is still remembered. His upcoming return as the character is exciting, but the actor needed time to think how everything would fit into ‘The Flash’.

In the latest interview with “The Hollywood Reporter”, Michael Keaton talked about the reason for their return in ‘The Flash’ as the Caped Crusader. He described how he had to read it more than three times before asking himself, ‘Wait, how does this work?’ They had to explain it to him multiple times before he understood. Keaton added: “By the way, I am not being arrogant, I hope, about this. I do not say it like, ‘I am too groovy’. I am stupid. There are a lot of things I do not know. And so, I do not know, I just figured it out, but this was different”.

Michael Keaton’s reason for return in ‘The Flash’ movie

‘The Flash’ does feature complicated time travel, which left Michael Keaton struggling with the writing. However, the 69-year-old actor found himself having much more regard for the part than before.

What is really amazing, according to Keaton, is how much more he got from Batman when he went back and performed the role. He understands and respects it on a whole new level now. He also appreciates what individuals are attempting to create. He went on to say that he would never look at it as a stupid thing. It was not a stupid thing for him to do when he dressed up as Batman. Keaton went on to say that it has become a cultural phenomenon and is iconic. So, he respects it much more since it is a massive matter in the world to others. Keaton believed that everyone ought to appreciate and honour that.

Since Batman’s debut in 1989, the scale of comic book movies has expanded tremendously. There has been a comic book movie boom since the success of ‘X-Men‘ and the emergence of the MCU. As a result, Keaton’s return to the role of Batman tonight is more significant than his debut appearance as the character more than 30 years ago.

Michael Keaton teased his first moment in ‘The Flash’

In an interview with “Collider”, Keaton admitted that it was strangely and ironically effortless for him. But it was also a little emotional. While donning the cape after three decades, the renowned actor experienced a rush of nostalgia. Without giving anything away, which he could not, Batman’s first shot or introduction was fantastic. As they continued walking and discussing a few shots and angles, he exclaimed, “Whoa, this is big. This is fantastic”. He didn’t even intend it for himself. Just the imagery was fantastic, and it reminded me a little of Tim Burton.

Miller will go back in time to save his mother’s life, but this will have unintended consequences for his timeline, according to ‘The Flash’. Aside from Michael Keaton as an elder Batman, he will appear alongside Sasha Calle as Supergirl and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. For several months, ‘The Flash’ has been filming in the United Kingdom, with Glasgow serving as Gotham City and London as ‘The Flash’s’ hometown of Central City.