Michael B. Jordan Could Be The First Black Superman In A Limited Series For HBO Max

A rumour claiming that Michael B. Jordan is developing a Val-Zod aka Black Superman project for HBO, is taking Hollywood’s superhero-verse by storm.

According to Collider, ‘Black Panther‘ star Michael B. Jordan and his production company Outlier Society are working on a Black Superman project for HBO Max. It will feature DC’s Kryptonian’s alternate version, Val-Zod, Superman from a different reality, and a variant of the original character.

According to rumours, the production company of Michael B. Jordan, Outlier Society, had hired a writer who is currently working on the script for this said to be Black Superman project last year. Though they did not reveal the identity of this writer last year, they did undo this move this year as the scriptwriter(s) were revealed recently.

Initially, the production company was under turmoil whether the Val-Zod project would be a movie or a limited TV series. According to sources, it is currently being written with a limited series in mind that Jordan will produce and most likely play the lead character. Michael B. Jordan’s Superman Black Superman limited series project had hired a writing duo of Darnell Metayer & Josh Peters to write the script. Together they recently did the screenplay for ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’.

J.J. Abrams and his production company Bad Robot might lead a separate rebooted Superman film by Warner Bros. that will follow the Kal-El/Clark Kent version of the character.

While Clark Kent has traditionally gotten portrayed as white in DC comics. But now, the character will be played by an Afro-American actor in the reboot film. As Abrams is expected to produce, it will almost certainly get directed by an Afro-American filmmaker.

Jordan recently eliminated the rumour about starring in Abrams’ new Warner Bros. collaboration film.

“I am flattered that people have me in that conversation. It is definitely a compliment, but I am just watching on this one”. He said

Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth-Two, is an alternate version of the fictional superhero Superman, who appears in American comic books published by DC Comics. He is one of the last Kryptonians of his universe and the second to use the title of Superman.

Michael B. Jordan is developing his own ‘SUPERMAN’ project for HBO Max that will focus on Val-Zod. He may even star in the project.



(Source: https://t.co/ndLiLO0BMn) pic.twitter.com/djdFfNGchW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 23, 2021

Talking about what attracts him towards a project like Black Superman, Jordan had this to say:

“It is important for people to see themselves in roles that they normally would not see. What that does to the next generation, to a kid or somebody that did not think that is something that they could achieve. Now they are thinking about it and daydreaming about it”, Jordan informed the Hollywood Reporter back in April last year while promoting his movie ‘Without Remorse’.

Jordan has been preparing for his directorial debut with ‘Creed III’, which will be released later this year, while also working on a ‘Static Shock’ film for Warner Bros., a remake of ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ for MGM and the Russo brothers’ AGBO banner.

