LATEST NEWS

Michael B. Jordan Could Be The First Black Superman In A Limited Series For HBO Max

Michael B. Jordan HBO Max
DKODING Studio
Adarsh

An entertainment pundit, a movie buff riding the content train across the cinematic multiverse at 24 frames per second whilst, appreciating the good old art of visual storytelling.

Previous Article
Warner Bros. To Make Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Better Than Its Predecessor
No Newer Articles