Merryl Streep’s Top-Secret Daughter Is Starring In The Gilded Age

Did you know that Merryl Steep has three daughters and one of them is starring in ‘The Gilded Age’?

If we were to ask you about Merryl Streep’s daughters, you would say that she has two daughters – Mamie Gummer and Grace Gummer. But what if we tell you that Merryl Streep, in fact, has a third secret daughter. Surprised, right? Well, just like you all, even we were unaware, until we saw her in ‘The Gilded Age’.

What is ‘Gilded Age’ about?

Merryl Streep’s secret daughter is starring in ‘The Gilded Age’

What is the plotline of ‘The Gilded Age’?

‘The Gilded Age’ is an HBO historical drama television series set in the United States during the Gilded Age, the boom years of the 1880s in New York City, and is created by Julian Fellowes.

The plot of the series revolves around a wide-eyed young scion of a conservative family who sets out on a mission to enter the wealthy neighbouring clan, which is led by ruthless railroad tycoon George Russell, his rakish son Larry, and Bertha, his ambitious wife.

Merryl Streep’s third daughter is starring in ‘The Gilded Age’

Merryl Streep’s third daughter has been hidden in plain sight from us, but you might recognize her now without realizing she’s Meryl’s daughter. If you’ve been watching HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’, you’ve now met Meryl’s third child!!

Merryl Streep third daughter is starring in ‘The Gilded Age’

Marian Brook, the main protagonist of the show, is played by her. Louisa Jacobson, Meryl Streep’s elusive third daughter, is her real name. Maybe the reason why she went unrecognized was that she doesn’t really resemble her mother or any of her two sisters. Additionally, she has also dropped the Gummer surname, which separates her from the rest of the family.

Reviews of ‘The Gilded Age’

It looks like critics are quite impressed with this series, especially with the cast of the movie. Karl Quinn from “The Age” said, “If it had nothing else going for it, The Gilded Age would be a must-watch simply for Christine Baranski’s wonderfully sour one-liners”.

On the other hand, James Jackson, from “Times” found it to be exactly like American Downtown. He said, “The Gilded Age is here and it’s all snobbery and society balls, waspish aunts and snooty servants, and on a very “new money” budget – in other words, precisely the American Downton it was expected to be”.

