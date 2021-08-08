Meghan Markle Was Eyeing Prince William Much Before Marrying Prince Harry

If this is true, Meghan’s fairy-tale love affair with Prince Harry is a farce.

UK media has taken it upon themselves to take revenge on the maligning of the royals in the famous interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle had chosen Prince William over Prince Harry

Meghan feared her marriage will break if Prince Harry knows about her secret crush

Meghan Markle had chosen Prince William over Prince Harry

According to some UK based media outlets, Meghan Markle wanted to date Prince William and not Prince Harry when she was much younger. The alleged source of gossip is some unnamed friend of Markle. The friend revealed that the wife of Prince Harry was actually in love with his elder brother, the Duke of Cambridge.

On top of it, the unknown friend claims that Markle celebrated when she heard the rumour that Prince William and Kate Middleton are splitting. But her happiness was short-lived because the rumours were busted soon.

So, the ‘Suits‘ star decided to woo Prince Harry, according to the outlet. The love affair with Prince Harry was just to stay close to Prince William.

The love got serious and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in a fairy tale ceremony. Markle had lied to Prince Harry that she didn’t know anything about the royal family.

The unnamed friend went on to say that the TV star purposely kept her crush for Prince William a secret from Prince Harry. Meghan feared strain in the relationship if her husband got to know about her inner feelings for Prince William.

Later, Markle did confess in private about her attraction for Prince William, but Prince Harry’s reaction wasn’t what you would imagine.

The Duke of Sussex was definitely shocked because his wife didn’t tell him anything about it while they were dating. But he wasn’t pissed because Markle had a crush on Prince William while she was growing up.

And soon after Middleton found out about Markle’s secret crush. Kate’s reaction was similar to any wife’s reaction to knowing about the husband’s secret admirer.

The source said, “It explains why Kate hated Meghan from the start. It’s not that she feels threatened by Meghan – it’s the fact that Meghan didn’t tell Harry sooner. Kate has always been protective of Harry”.

Markle had publically claimed that she didn’t know much about the royal family. In March, this year, she remained on her words while speaking with Oprah Winfrey in the most controversial interview.

However, most media outlets in the UK, who are loyal to the monarchy, said that this wasn’t entirely the truth. They claimed that Markle even travelled to the United Kingdom years ago. But travelling to someplace doesn’t confirm that she was interested in the royals before meeting Prince Harry.

Moreover, the claim by her unknown friend seems like a made-up story without any proof. It is a false claim that Meghan had a secret crush on Prince William or that she dated Prince Harry to stay close to the former.

Even if is true that Markle was just attracted to Prince William while she was growing up, this nowhere puts her marriage into trouble.

Let us know your thoughts on Meghan Markle's secret crush on Prince William in the comments box below.