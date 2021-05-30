Is Meghan Markle secretly dating Serena William’s husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian? If it’s true, what about Prince Harry who left the Royalty for his dear wife?

Woman’s Day magazine wrote that the Internet is filled with gossips about Meghan Markle and Alexis Ohanian’s closeness. Let’s find out if it is really true or just a case of spreading rumour without any evidence.

Highlights —

Meghan Markle ditched Prince Harry, found being too touchy with Serena William’s husband

Media spoils the relationship between friends

Markle’s the evergreen target for tabloids

Meghan Markle ditched Prince Harry, found being too touchy with Serena William’s husband

Women’s Day outlet is claiming that a wild gossip is going viral on the Internet regarding the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan is accused of being too touchy with her best friends’ husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Women’s day called it “unfounded gossip” and “absurd”, but somehow tried to create a mountain out of a mole.

Video Credits: Celt Views

Gossip Cop magazine found the source of the rumour- “Foxella“. The magazine claims that Ohanian even thinks Markle was interested in him at the US Open. And this closeness of theirs has apparently made blood gone bad between best friends, Markle and Williams.

The proof that the magazine used are photographs of their innocent embrace at the 2019 US Open. Just to paint her for infidelity, the magazine continued to churn the unfounded gossip by highlighting their hug and smiling faces at the sporting event. The claim that the story is going viral is absolutely untrue. In fact, only “Foxella” has reported the story which is anyways not so popular.

Related: Meghan Markle Wins The Race Against Gina Torres For Suits Season 10

Media spoils the relationship between friends

The world knows Ohanian and Markle are tight-knit friends because, of course, Meghan and Serena Williams are besties.

Meghan Markle is secretly seeing Serena William’s husband

The couple attended the royal wedding in 2018. Moreover, in 2020, Ohanian and Markle interviewed each other for Time Magazine and talked at a great length about their respective marriages. Their bonding is just like many of us have with a close friend’s spouse. The gossip that there is a rift between the two friends is obviously untrue.

Markle’s the evergreen target for tabloids

The sudden rise in the rumours and gossips has to do with Markle’s popularity in the US and UK after she blasted the royals in the Oprah interview recently in March. The Duchess of Sussex drained all the negativity she had to go through while being tied to the royals. She revealed what she went through in the back of the so-called “Fairy Tale Affair“.

Video Credits: Life For Life

Her claims of racism in the royal family shocked the world and many were moved to tears when she explained that all this compelled her to contemplate suicide. The royals were alarmed. Many UK based media outlets already see Meghan as an enemy and that’s why they write such stories tainting her. She has been the target ever since she fell in love with Prince Harry.

Let us know if you are interested in stories related to Meghan Markle. Also, share your comments regarding this report in the comments section below.