Meghan Markle Returned The Royal Title But Not The Royal Jewellery

Meghna Markle is known to flaunt dainty pieces from the royal collection? But since Meghan has decided to quit the British royal life, will she still wear the royal jewellery?

Even before Meghan Markle became a part of the Royal family, she had a great jewellery collection. Often, she worn jewellery as a tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Some of them are prestigious pieces that received huge appreciation when Diana wore them at public events. Meghan Markel has never shied away from wearing her mother-in-law’s jewellery pieces. However, a jewellery piece once unknowingly caused a lot of trouble for Markle.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Meghan Markle remembers Princess Diana

Criticism over jewellery not owned by Meghan Markle

Is Meghan Markle banned from wearing royal jewellery?

MEGHAN MARKLE REMEMBERS PRINCESS DIANA

Just a while ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. They talked about a lot of controversial topics. It varied from the royals worrying about the skin tone of Meghan and Harry’s baby to Prince Charles not responding to their calls.

Harry mentioned that he had a great relationship with Queen Elizabeth but was disappointed by his father’s behaviour. It was the royal couple’s first interview since they decided to step away from their official duties. They mentioned how they would have stayed if they would have received any support from the royal family.

During the interview, Meghan Markle wore a black dress styled with her own jewellery. One of the bracelets belonged to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. It was the Cartier diamond tennis bracelet whose two diamonds are part of Meghan’s diamond engagement ring. Prince Harry had earlier shared that the diamonds meant that his mother will always be with them on this crazy journey. Meghan has often worn this bracelet at the time of her royal duties and also after they ended. She paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, through the bracelet. It was appreciated by many who saw the interview.

CRITICISM OVER JEWELLERY NOT OWNED BY MEGHAN MARKLE

Meghan Markle recently received criticism over a pair of earrings. During a formal dinner in 2018, and later at Buckingham Palace for Prince Charles’s birthday, Meghan Markle wore a pair of chandelier Chopard earrings.

Meghan Markle has acquired expensive jewels and is not in a mood to return

As per The Times, the earrings were a gift of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman to Queen Elizabeth. She received the earrings two months before the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In 2018, the prince got sentenced for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The article reported that a gift from a foreign head of state is officially considered Crown property. They are always categorized and kept under tight security. Since they were part of the Crown jewels, they belonged to the Queen. It means it is only for a temporary period a member of the royal house can use it. As per The Court Jeweller, the royal family follows guidelines regarding the acceptance and ownership of gifts. The guidelines mention that the official presents are not the private property of the member of the Royal family who receives them. Instead, the authority can offer it in an official capacity in support and on behalf of the Queen.

IS MEGHAN MARKLE BANNED FROM WEARING ROYAL JEWELLERY?

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have known to wear their mother-in-law’s jewellery in public to keep her memory alive. On the day of their wedding reception, Meghan wore Diana’s emerald cut Aquamarine stunner in 1997. When Markle was first expecting her, Archie, she wore a pair of butterfly earrings. Diana wore it on a trip. It was also after Diana gave birth to Harry. Meghan once wore a golden bracelet at a royal tour. Princess Diana wore that bracelet while she visited a Guinness Trust Home in Newham in 1990.

Sadly, Meghna Markle cannot borrow jewellery from the Royal Collection. Queen Elizabeth and Prince William both were behind the decision. The Royal Collection includes more than a hundred historic jewellery such as diamond necklaces, tiaras and brooches. It also includes all the jewellery that Princess Diana wore. While Meghan Markle is banned, Kate Middleton mostly wears jewellery from the Royal Collection. She previously wore The Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara, designed by Queen Mary. It was also one of Diana’s signature tiaras.