Meghan Markle For President Already Has Big-time Celebrity Support

Is it true that Meghan Markle plans to run for President?

Ever since Meghan’s departure from the Royal Family, everyone is hoping to see their favourite actress back on TV screens. But, it looks like our Meghan might have some other plans. After the much controversial and eye-opening interview of Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey, the speculation in the market says that the former ‘SUITS’ actress is all set to be running for President for the next term. In fact, she has already started to network with some of the biggies in the White House.

According to some reports, Meghan has started to build interpersonal relations with some senior Democrats, to help fulfil her dreams of the first female US President. A senior UK Politician who is closely linked with the White House has revealed that Meghan has been actively networking with senior Democrats to help her with election campaigning for the White House and also fundraising.

In an article by “Page Six”, it was stated that an anonymous source has said, “The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic Party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan’s political ambitions and potential backers”.

Has Meghan always been interested in running for President?

Meghan’s close pal and her biographer, Omid Scobie, had earlier mentioned that The Duchess of Sussex has always had her heart on running for the President. Another one of Meghan’s friends told “Vanity Fair”, “I think, she Would Seriously Consider Running for President.” She also further added, “One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics”.

In one of the documentaries, the author of “Finding Freedom”, talked about the presidential hopes from Megan Markle, “Meghan is the embodiment of the American dream. One day we may see Meghan become president”.

Will Meghan Markle make a comeback to TV screens?

Good news for all the Meghan fans out there, not only her but Prince Harry too will be soon seen on a Netflix series. The Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for sick, wounded, and injured servicemen, which was founded by Prince Harry in 2014 announced that Meghan’s and Harry’s production company Archewell are working on a documentary series, which will be released on Netflix. It was stated in their press release that the title of the series is ‘Heart of Invictus’, and it will be helmed by Oscar-winning team of director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara. The series will revolve around competitors from all across the globe, and will portray the stories of their injuries as they make their way to the Invictus Games, The Hague 2020, now to be held in 2022.

Do you think Meghan has what it takes to be a President? Let us know your views in the comments below.