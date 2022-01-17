Meghan Markle Defeats Kate Middleton And Queen Elizabeth II And Becomes The Most Intelligent Royal

Meghan Markle is smart, elegant, beautiful and a personality that everybody loves to love. She is a renowned American actress who starred in the TV show ‘Suits’ as Rachel Zane. Did you know that she also plays the piano and has her own style of singing?

She has topped the British Royal list for being the most intelligent amongst the British Royals. Moreover, Meghan graduated from the prestigious Northwestern University where the future duchess was awarded a degree in theatre and international studies before completing her post-graduate degree from the same university.

The 40-year-old actress, who is married to Prince Harry, came out on top of a list of royal intelligence, which rated the Duchess of Cambridge and the Queen as well.

Meghan Markle has been named the most intelligent royal by a new study listing the IQs of Prince Charles, Prince Philip, Meghan Markle and the Queen.

It found that all members of the Royal family are above average intelligence – with Princes Charles and William topping the chart at 132.

Meghan came out on top with an IQ of 142, according to research by Mensa, The High IQ Society.

The Duchess of Cambridge was said to have a score of 130 while the Queen had an estimated IQ score of 125.

The Duke of Edinburgh was said to have an estimated IQ score of 115 while Prince Harry’s was put at 114.

Mensa researched the IQ scores of British royals after a claim that Meghan Markle was smarter than her husband Prince Harry, emerged last year.

The score is calculated using an official Mensa-approved formula which takes into account age and education level.

Meghan Markel, on 8th January 2020, gave up her royal title of ‘Her Royal Highness’. Technically, that means that she is actually not the most intelligent royal in the British Royal family.

What do you know about the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle? She is the sister of former actress and model Samantha Grant. She was born on August 4, 1981. She was raised in Los Angeles. Her mother, Doria Ragland, is African American and her father, Thomas Markle Sr., is a retired television lighting director. Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Grant is an actress who has appeared in a few films including ‘Raising Helen’ with Kate Hudson, ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ with Jack Nicholson and ‘Cheaper by the Dozen 2’ starring opposite Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. Meghan’s first TV debut came in 1999 on the sitcom ‘Suits’, playing Rachel Zane for six seasons. In 2011, she appeared in the horror film ‘The Cabin in the Woods’. In 2015, she had a role in the action movie ‘Furious 7’ and also filmed the short Christmas film ‘Last Holiday’, directed by Marc Lawrence that same year. In 2017, she starred as Rachel Zane in the series ‘Suits’ for its seventh season until 2018 when she left the cast to marry Prince Harry and become a member of the British Royal family.

Meghan Markle, the US actress who is married to Prince Harry, outshone her husband well as Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II in an intelligence test. Described as a “straight A” student by one of her former teachers, the 40-year-old star achieved a higher IQ score than the Queen and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

According to a source: “Meghan has always been very bright. She was head girl at her primary school, a straight-A student at her secondary school and was accepted into a top-ranking university.”

Kensington Palace declined to comment on reports that Meghan scored an impressive 136/140 in an IQ test during her final year at Northwestern University in Illinois.

Intelligence runs in their blood and it’s nothing new in England. “They both come from privileged backgrounds and attended top schools so it’s not surprising they are both highly intelligent”, adds the source.