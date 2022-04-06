Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Were Partners In Crime With Tom Holland And Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship has been making all the waves. Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know about their relationship long before it went public?

Tom Holland and Zendaya‘s real-life romance has been making headlines for several months. The couple who appeared together in the MCU’s ‘Spider-Man trilogy’ kept their love affair hidden for months until they got caught on camera kissing at a red light. There are many fans of this adorable couple, both on and off-screen. The British royal family is also one of their fans. According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had invited them to a private meeting. What could that possibly be about? It did not officially get revealed. So, can it be claimed that the royal family was aware of their secret relationship but chose to remain silent about it?

Tom Holland, along with Zendaya, invited by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Tom Holland Zendaya's secret

According to a source close to Prince Harry, Tom and Zendaya were taken aback by the unexpected call from Harry and Meghan. Tom and his girlfriend had never met Harry before, and he had no idea what Prince Harry could want from him.

The source refused to reveal the true reason for the meeting, but it is safe to assume that it was for one of the many media projects in which Harry and Meghan are involved. So, if all goes well, we may see Tom and Zendaya again in a documentary or film produced by the British Royalty’s power couple.

After their marriage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially exited the royal family. Since then, they have been involved in multiple humanitarian projects as well as some media projects.

They have made a few documentaries and have agreements with Apple+ and Spotify. They have also volunteered for several charities. So, inviting Tom and Zendaya had to be for one of their upcoming projects. So far, we’ve kept our fingers crossed.

Professionally, both Zendaya and Tom have been riding high on success following the success of their latest ventures. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ became a smash hit, and they both had a major hit on their hands. Zendaya also had another major blockbuster in her filmography with ‘Dune’. Both have been signed up for upcoming interesting projects as well. Meanwhile, the future of Tom’s ‘Spider-Man’ franchise with the MCU is still quite unsure.

Rumours of them dating first surfaced in 2016 when they both appeared together in the film ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming‘. They continued to deny the rumours until 2021. They were caught kissing in a car in June of that year, after which they publicly admitted their relationship. As a result, it confirmed the fans’ long-held fears. Since then, they have gotten dubbed “Hollywood’s Sweetest Couple“.

Tell us in the comments what do you think about Zendaya and Tom Holland’s on-screen and off-screen chemistry. Also, tell us your take on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exiting the British royalty.

